19 Little Luxuries To Elevate Your Mood and Daily Routine- Pink Toilet Paper, Scented Trash Bags & More

You deserve to feel special every single day. You may be rolling your eyes at this notion and I don't blame you. I'm someone who wishes for more hours in a day every single day and I prioritize being productive above all else. However, I've come to realize that taking care of myself and making me feel special is a part of that productivity. There are so many affordable beauty, home, and wellness products that have brought joy to my daily routine. This is something I want you to experience.
Every day, I feel like I splurged on a matcha latte from an expensive coffee shop, when I mix this powder with the milk frother I've become obsessed with. As someone who has so much trouble falling asleep, I turned my bed into a sanctuary with satin pillowcases, satin eye masks, and ultra-plush blankets. I even turned taking out the trash into an (almost) enjoyable experience with these pink garbage bags, which are cute and scented.
There are so many small changes I've made to my daily routine that have a major impact and give me true joy. Here are some of the little luxuries that enhance my mood, routine, and life.
Little Luxuries To Elevate Your Daily Routine
- My Most Popular Pick: Zulay Kitchen Powerful Milk Frother (
$22$9)
- My Most Affordable Pick: Glade PlugIns Refills Air Freshener Starter Kit ($4)
- The Product I Use Most: Lersvicvil 3D Contoured Sleep Mask ($9)
Lersvicvil 3D Contoured Sleep Mask
It can be so hard for me to relax and stop thinking about the day, let alone fall asleep in a timely manner. Ever since I started using this silky soft eye mask, I view getting into bed as a luxurious experience. This lightweight mask blocks out light completely and it's gentle on my skin and eyelashes. Pamper yourself and snag one to see why I think it's such a must-have.
Glad ForceFlex MaxStrength Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags, Cherry Blossom with Febreze Freshness
Do I like taking out the trash and putting in a fresh, new bag? No, but it has to be done and I might as well make it more enjoyable if I can. These garbage bags smell amazing and they're a cute color. They make chores a much better experience. I have these and the smaller bags for my bathroom garbage can.
Skin Gym ZitLit LED Acne Fighting Stick
I am obsessed with light therapy's positive effects on my skin. I always opt in for this when I get a facial and I have some LED masks I adore as well. However, all of those things I love are expensive. Thankfully, I found this device that's only $35 and it actually works. Whenever I see a pimple, I hit it with this a couple times a day and it disappears to my complete amazement. Of course, dealing with a zit is never something I love doing, but this is such a quick, yet satisfying experience.
PS, this is also a miracle worker with redness, which I tend to encounter a lot!
Neutrogena Fragrance-Free Body Oil Light Sesame Formula
Showering is a daily necessity, but I want it to be much more than that. I want to feel pampered every time I leave the shower. After I'm done showering at night, I put this oil all over my skin while it's still damp. When I wake up the next morning, my skin feels silky soft and I could not be more obsessed.
This oil has 9,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. I use the unscented version because of my ultra-sensitive skin. Summer House star Paige DeSorbo recommended this version of the product.
Renova Red Label Maxi Toilet Paper
I'm a pink girl through and through. If it comes in pink, I'm buying it. Is that a necessity? Objectively, no, but it is for me. If I have to use something every single day, it might as well be aesthetically pleasing. That's why I have pink toilet paper. You can also get this in beige, blue, orange, magenta, and yellow.
Glade PlugIns Refills Air Freshener Starter Kit
Scents can really set the tone and create a vibe. I love candles, but they can be a bit messy sometimes. Plus, I sometimes get paranoid that they're going to start a fire. I put these plugins in the wall and I have scent for 2 months straight. Experiencing that without any daily effort makes every day easier, especially when I first wake up in the morning.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin- Set of 2
I feel so sophisticated when I lay down on a satin pillowcase every night. Plus, this fabric is gentle on my hair and skin. It prevents frizzy hair and knotty tangles. I also love it because the fabric doesn't absorb my skincare products from my nightly routine. My easily irritated, often-red face has vastly improved since I started using these pillowcases.
These pillowcases have 223,500+ 5-star reviews and they come in tons of colors and 5 sizes.
Paris Hilton Expandable Colander
I use a colander every day— sometimes multiple times a day. This expandable colander from Paris Hilton's home line makes cooking and meal prep so much easier. It stretches to fit my sink and it makes my process so much quicker because all of my cooking materials are at the same level. Plus, there isn't a mess like there can be when I lift up a conventional colander.
Chamberlain Coffee Vanilla Matcha Green Tea Powder
Whenever I want a pick-me-up, Emma Chamberlain's matcha powder has become my go-to. It's super easy to make. All you have to do is whisk it in water and it tastes delicious. For me personally, it's a great boost of energy without those dreaded caffeine jitters I get with other drinks. This may seem like a little jar, but you only need a teeny bit of powder for each drink. Each jar lasts me for about 2 months and I drink a matcha every single day.
Zulay Kitchen Powerful Milk Frother
I never understood the hype around milk frothers until I finally got one for myself. I can turn any beverage into a frothy latte in mere seconds. It gives me so much joy and my drinks taste so much better. I use this for matcha, coffee, and more hot drinks.
This frother comes in tons of colors and it has 160,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ProCIV 16 Packs Steam Eye Mask
I am always looking at a screen, whether it's a laptop, phone screen, or TV. Sometimes, I really feel the strain on my eyes after a long day. These steam eye masks have been a go-to for me since 2019. They are relaxing and they decrease my dark circles as well.
These have 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Tip: I actually wear them upside down because they're warmer that way and that's my preference for the ultimate relaxation experience.
florence by mills Floating Under the Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads
I love under-eye gels. They allow me to relax while I multitask, which I know is counterintuitive. I have tried so many of them, but these from Millie Bobby Brown's brand are the most-hydrating in my experience. I use them in the morning and at night. This is something I look forward to every single day.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Blanket
Don't get me wrong, I'm all for finding a bargain or a dupe when I can. Unfortunately, I don't have the biggest shopping budget. However, there are a few times when I think you should just get the hyped up product and skip the search for dupes. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Blankets truly exceed the hype. They are softer than any fabric I've ever felt. I look forward to sleeping just to get time with that blanket. Yes, I know these are a bit of a splurge, but we all sleep every single day, so I think this purchase is justified. There are also lots of colorways and price options available on different sites.
Snug Leaves Women's Fuzzy House Memory Foam Slippers
I cannot completely articulate why, but I loathe walking around the house with my bare feet. I always have slippers on. They keep me warm, keep my feet clean, and they prevent my skin from getting dry and callus. I always experience joy when I slip my feet into these ultra-plush slippers. I have them in pink, black, and leopard. I adore these and they have 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maars Insulated Travel Tumblers 32 oz. Double Wall Acrylic- 3 Pack
I know everyone is love with their fancy, colorful tumblers and I get the appeal, but I just prefer something more basic. I love these for a few reasons. First and foremost, they keep my drinks and smoothies at an optimal temperature for many hours. I love the size. I save time by making a giant iced coffee, smoothie, or some other drink, instead of refilling a smaller tumbler more times. I also get so annoyed when tumbler cups have condensation and that never happens with these. And one more thing: these are dishwasher-safe. I put the cups, lids, and straws in the dishwasher multiple times a week with zero issues.
These tumbler trios have 9,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shopping-Zone Women's Short Silky Robes
I got one of these robes as a bridesmaid and I bought several colors ever since. I wear one of these silky robes every single day when I get ready. They prevent makeup, skincare, and hair care products from ruining my outfit. Plus, I feel glamorous while I'm getting ready. Why wouldn't I want that feeling every single day?
These robes have 8,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
God Bless This Messy Journal A Guide to Embracing the Beautiful, Messy You Paperback by Hannah Brown
I've tried journaling and manifestation, but I don't always know where to begin. This guided journal from The Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown is amazing because it has prompts to get you started and you can see Hannah's responses as well. This is a relaxing break from a busy day, but it's also productive to spend some time on me and recenter my thoughts.
Dorbetar 2 Pcs Wrist Towels for Washing Face
I try to turn washing my face into a spa-like experience, but that illusion is easily shattered when water drips down my arm and onto my sleeves. I'm not trying to walk around all day with a soggy sleeve. These wristbands prevent that from happening it's a simple improvement I'm grateful to have in my daily routine.
There are 12 colorways to choose from.
Amazon Prime Membership
I don't know what I would do without my Amazon Prime Membership. I get everything I adore with free, super-fast shipping. I use it multiple times a week— sometimes every day of the week. I save so much time and money just ordering what I need instead of running out to get every single product.
