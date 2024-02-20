19 Little Luxuries To Elevate Your Mood and Daily Routine- Pink Toilet Paper, Scented Trash Bags & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You deserve to feel special every single day. You may be rolling your eyes at this notion and I don't blame you. I'm someone who wishes for more hours in a day every single day and I prioritize being productive above all else. However, I've come to realize that taking care of myself and making me feel special is a part of that productivity. There are so many affordable beauty, home, and wellness products that have brought joy to my daily routine. This is something I want you to experience.

Every day, I feel like I splurged on a matcha latte from an expensive coffee shop, when I mix this powder with the milk frother I've become obsessed with. As someone who has so much trouble falling asleep, I turned my bed into a sanctuary with satin pillowcases, satin eye masks, and ultra-plush blankets. I even turned taking out the trash into an (almost) enjoyable experience with these pink garbage bags, which are cute and scented.

There are so many small changes I've made to my daily routine that have a major impact and give me true joy. Here are some of the little luxuries that enhance my mood, routine, and life.