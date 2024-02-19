Vanessa Williams Is Stepping into Miranda Priestly's Shoes for The Devil Wears Prada Musical

Watch : Meryl Streep Almost Didn’t Get Cast In 'Devil Wears Prada'

Alright everyone, gird your loins—again!

Vanessa Williams is stepping into Miranda Priestly's pumps to lead the upcoming musical The Devil Wears Prada in London's West End theatre district. A teaser trailer for the production, released Feb. 19, shows the Ugly Betty alum reenacting part of a scene from the hit 2006 movie of the same name that sees the Runway magazine editor's dramatic arrival to work.

"Don't just sit there," Williams says from behind her desk. "Buy tickets, or something."

The Desperate Housewives alum, who received a whopping 11 Grammy nominations throughout her singing career and was also nominated for a Tony in 2002 for Broadway's Into the Woods, has some very large shoes to fill. Meryl Streep portrayed the iconic role of Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada film—and earned an Oscar nomination for her performance.

Williams, 60, is set to star in the musical through July 2025, according to the production's X account. Casting for the other characters, namely Priestly's new assistant Andy Sachs—played by Anne Hathaway in the movie—has not yet been announced.