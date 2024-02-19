Joe Alwyn Shares Rare Look into His Life Nearly One Year After Taylor Swift Breakup

Almost one year after Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift called it quits, the Conversations With Friends actor offered a glimpse into his new chapter through a series of photos on Instagram Feb. 19.

By Jess Cohen Feb 19, 2024 8:07 PMTags
BreakupsTaylor SwiftCouplesCelebritiesJoe Alwyn
Watch: Taylor Swift’s Rep Slams Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

Joe Alwyn is starting a conversation.

The British actor returned to Instagram Feb. 19, posting a series of photos to his feed for the first time in five months. The roundup includes a shot of The Favourite star snapping a picture of himself in a mirror, a pic of Alwyn photobombing actor Brian Cox at a pre-BAFTA party, as well as pics of a casino, an ocean and an adorable throwback from his childhood.

Alwyn's photo dump also featured a meme from the UK's The Office, with Ricky Gervais' character saying, "Different drinks for different needs."

This new post from Alwyn, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday on Feb. 21, offers a rare glimpse into his latest chapter after his relationship with Taylor Swift came to an end in April 2023.

And although the Mary Queen of Scots actor has yet to publicly comment on his breakup from the "Lover" singer, their former relationship has made headlines in recent weeks.

In fact, when Swift announced her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4, fans were quick to connect the title to Alwyn, who previously revealed he's part of a WhatsApp group chat called "The Tortured Man Club."

photos
All of Taylor Swift's Songs Inspired By Joe Alwyn

The tracklist for the Grammy winner's 11th studio album, set for release April 19, even includes a song called "So Long, London"—an apparent nod to the time she spent in the city throughout her six-year relationship with Alwyn.

The title also offers a stark contrast to Swift's 2019 track "London Boy," which was inspired by Alwyn and written during her Lover era.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

How Taylor Swift Is Keeping Travis Kelce Close Amid Australia Trip

3

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

And the "Blank Space" singer might be reflecting on her past in The Tortured Poets Department, she's moved on from her relationship with Alwyn

Indeed, sparks have been flying between Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce since July, when he called her out for not letting him backstage at her Eras Tour.

Instagram

"We started hanging out right after that," Swift, who became an enchanting fixture at Kansas City Chiefs games this season, told TIME in December. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."

Though Swift now has a different outlook on having a relationship in the public.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she noted. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."

To revisit Swift and Kelce's romance from the beginning, keep reading...

Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

July 2023: So, Make the Friendship Bracelets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began in July 2023, when the singer's Eras Tour made a stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

As a huge Swiftie, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught the show with hopes of giving Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, he failed to complete the pass due to her pre-show rituals.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis shared on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast. "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Summer 2023: This Is Him Trying

After publicly recounting his fumble—a move Taylor would later describe as "metal as hell"—Travis decided to shoot his shot and invite the Grammy winner to watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," he shared on The Pat McAfee Show. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Michael Owens/Getty Images

August 2023: Enchanted to Meet You

Travis was rocking a mustache—which he debuted in August during training camp—when he was first introduced to Taylor.

As he later noted of the era, "That 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / David Eulitt/Getty Images

September 2023: Sparks Fly

By early September, a source close to the situation told E! News that Travis and Taylor were "texting and talking here and there."

"It's been very low-key," the insider explained, "as he's been in season."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

September 2023: Cheer Captain

Accepting Travis' invite, Taylor joined the athlete's mom Donna Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium to watch him and the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. After the game, Taylor and Travis were seen packing PDA at a local bar.

Though folklore had it that it was the couple's first in-person meeting, the "Karma" singer later clarified the two had spent a "significant amount of time" getting to know each other beforehand.

As Taylor noted, "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." 

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

October 2023: Team Up

As an indication that the relationship was heating up, Taylor brought her squad—including friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Antoni Porowski—to watch the Chiefs play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

October 2023: It's Nice to Have a Friend

Another sign that Travis could be The 1? Taylor started bonding with Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Travis' BFF and teammate Patrick Mahomes—in and outside of NFL games.

Gotham/GC Images

October 2023: Welcome to New York

The couple took their romance to TV, making a surprise appearance on the Oct. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live. Their Big Apple takeover also included the after-party for the NBC sketch show and a date night at the Waverly Inn.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

November 2023: Karma Is Her Boyfriend

During a bye week, Travis traveled down to Argentina to catch the South American leg of Taylor's Eras Tour. Not only did the NFL star bond with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, at the Nov. 11 show in Buenos Aires, but he also got a special shoutout from the stage.

"Karma is that guy on the Chiefs," Taylor sang, "coming straight home to me."

After the show, the Midnights artist was seen running up to Travis backstage and greeting him with a passionate kiss.

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

December 2024: Speak Now

Taylor addressed the lavender craze surrounding her appearances at Travis' games.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told Time. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."

 

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

December 2023: You, Who Charmed Her Dad

The music superstar turned Travis' Dec. 17 game into a family affair, bringing her dad to cheer on her man.

Gotham/GC Images

January 2024: All the Midnights

Taylor and Travis spent their first New Year's Eve together, sharing a romantic kiss when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1.

Kathryn Riley / Contributor (Getty Images)

January 2024: Chosen Family

Continuing to bond with Travis' family, Taylor hung out with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce at the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

January 2024: Saved by the Perfect Kiss

Taylor joined Travis on the football field when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, a victory that cemented the team's spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. The couple shared a celebratory kiss before exchanging the L-word.

"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," he told her. "I love you—so much it's not funny."

 

 

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

February 2024: Super Bowl Champs

The pair locked lips on the field after Travis led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

TikTok

February 2024: TikTok Official

Taylor posted footage of Travis on social media for the first time Feb. 12, poking fun at how she took her parents clubbing with the athlete after the Super Bowl.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kelly Ripa's Nutritionist Breaks Down What She Eats in a Typical Day

2

How Taylor Swift Is Keeping Travis Kelce Close Amid Australia Trip

3

People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

4

Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation During 2024 BAFTAs Appearance

5

Joe Alwyn Shares Rare Look at Life One Year After Taylor Swift Split