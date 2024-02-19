Joe Alwyn Shares Rare Look into His Life Nearly One Year After Taylor Swift Breakup

Watch : Taylor Swift’s Rep Slams Joe Alwyn Marriage Rumors

Joe Alwyn is starting a conversation.

The British actor returned to Instagram Feb. 19, posting a series of photos to his feed for the first time in five months. The roundup includes a shot of The Favourite star snapping a picture of himself in a mirror, a pic of Alwyn photobombing actor Brian Cox at a pre-BAFTA party, as well as pics of a casino, an ocean and an adorable throwback from his childhood.

Alwyn's photo dump also featured a meme from the UK's The Office, with Ricky Gervais' character saying, "Different drinks for different needs."

This new post from Alwyn, who will celebrate his 33rd birthday on Feb. 21, offers a rare glimpse into his latest chapter after his relationship with Taylor Swift came to an end in April 2023.

And although the Mary Queen of Scots actor has yet to publicly comment on his breakup from the "Lover" singer, their former relationship has made headlines in recent weeks.

In fact, when Swift announced her upcoming album The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys Feb. 4, fans were quick to connect the title to Alwyn, who previously revealed he's part of a WhatsApp group chat called "The Tortured Man Club."