Michael J. Fox Receives Standing Ovation During Appearance at 2024 BAFTAs

Watch : What Michael J. Fox Wants in the Next 30 Years

Welcome to the 2024 BAFTAs, Michael J. Fox.

The actor, 62, received a standing ovation during his appearance at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Feb. 18.

Fox—who lives with Parkinson's disease—entered the stage in his wheelchair and then stood to present the final award of the evening in the Best Film category. And after hearing the applause, he thanked the audience for the greeting.

The prize went to Oppenheimer, making it one of the seven trophies Christopher Nolan's film took home that evening. The movie was up against Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things, and Fox spoke about the one thing they all had in common.

"They're the best of what we do," the Back to the Future star said at the podium. "No matter who you are or where you're from, these films can bring us together. There's a reason why they say movies are magic. Because a movie can change your day. It can change your outlook. It can sometimes even change your life."