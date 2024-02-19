Jeremy Renner Makes Rare Appearance at 2024 People's Choice Awards After Past Year's "Heck of a Journey"

Watch : Jeremy Renner Surprises the Crowd at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Assemble and see Jeremy Renner at the 2024 People's Choice Awards.

The Avengers actor made a rare public appearance at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Feb. 18, a little more than a year after his snowplow accident. And as he walked out onto the stage to present the first award of the evening, he reflected on what the past 13 months have been like.

"I gotta say, it feels good to be back," Renner told the crowd. "This year's been a heck of a journey, and I'm happy to be here with you the fans. You guys are the best."

And his MCU family members gave him a super welcome. PCAs Host and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Simu Liu introduced Renner as his "fellow Marvel man," and Loki's Tom Hiddleston gave the Hawkeye star a standing ovation (see more celeb attendees here).

Renner presented the honor for TV Performance of the Year—with the trophy going to Billie Eilish for her work in Swarm. The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, The Morning Show's Jon Hamm, Fellow Travelers' Matt Bomer, Only Murders in the Building's Meryl Streep, Beef's Steven Yuen, The Last of Us' Storm Reid and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story's Adjoa Andoh rounded out the nominees in the category (to see the full list of winners so far, click here).