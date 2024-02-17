Victoria Beckham Offers Hilarious Response to Question About Becoming a Grandmother

Does Victoria Beckham wanna be a grandmother soon? Stop right now.
In a new on-camera interview, the 49-year-old, who shares kids Brooklyn Beckham, 24, Romeo Beckham, 21, Cruz Beckham, 18, and Harper Beckham, 12, with husband David Beckham, became rather animated when asked if she was excited about becoming a grandma—and whether it was going to happen soon.
"Jesus. What?! Woo!" Victoria said on the Feb. 16 episode of Vogue podcast The Run-Through while fanning herself jokingly. "Hang on!"
She continued, "I don't think it's happening just yet. Unless you guys know something that I don't, it's not happening just yet."
The Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer made her comments almost two years after becoming a mother-in-law: Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29, in April 2022. Months later, both told Entertainment Tonight separately that they want to one day have a large family but gave no timeline.
On the Vogue podcast, Victoria went on to ponder what she would like her future grandchildren to call her, recalling a conversation with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who has three from her two children Charles Shaffer and Bee Shaffer.
"The last time I was with Anna, I was like, 'Anna, what do your grandchildren call you?' And she said to me, 'Anna,'" Victoria said. "And I was like, 'Well that is very elegant, so maybe I'll take that route. But it's not happening just yet. But, you know, hopefully one day if I am blessed, then that would be wonderful. But we're not there just yet."
She continued, "Christ, it's hot. Guys it's hot in here. What's happening?"
Victoria also gave a shout-out to her daughter-in-law, who she recently styled for the premiere of her directorial debut, Lola, earlier this month.
"I think Nicola's wonderful," she said. "She's so talented, she's so passionate about what she does. And her and Brooklyn make each other super happy and that is wonderful to see. As a mother, all you want is for your kids to be happy, right? And that's everything. So it's lovely."
