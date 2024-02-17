Victoria Beckham Offers Hilarious Response to Question About Becoming a Grandmother

Watch : Victoria Beckham Shocked by "Grandmother" Question

Does Victoria Beckham wanna be a grandmother soon? Stop right now.

In a new on-camera interview, the 49-year-old, who shares kids Brooklyn Beckham, 24, Romeo Beckham, 21, Cruz Beckham, 18, and Harper Beckham, 12, with husband David Beckham, became rather animated when asked if she was excited about becoming a grandma—and whether it was going to happen soon.

"Jesus. What?! Woo!" Victoria said on the Feb. 16 episode of Vogue podcast The Run-Through while fanning herself jokingly. "Hang on!"

She continued, "I don't think it's happening just yet. Unless you guys know something that I don't, it's not happening just yet."

The Spice Girls singer-turned-fashion designer made her comments almost two years after becoming a mother-in-law: Brooklyn married actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29, in April 2022. Months later, both told Entertainment Tonight separately that they want to one day have a large family but gave no timeline.

On the Vogue podcast, Victoria went on to ponder what she would like her future grandchildren to call her, recalling a conversation with Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, who has three from her two children Charles Shaffer and Bee Shaffer.