Beyoncé and Michelle Williams Support Kelly Rowland at Star-Studded Movie Premiere

We're crazy in love with this sighting.
Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams had a Destiny's Child reunion at the premiere of Tyler Perry's new Netflix movie Mea Culpa in New York on Feb. 15.
Queen Bey arrived at the Paris Theatre in a black and white Balmain ensemble, coordinating coat and sunglasses. But was she alone? No, no, no: Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z also joined her for the event as did her mother Tina Knowles.
And the "Texas Hold 'Em" artist was so excited for Kelly—who not only starred in the film but also served as a producer—that she gave her a sweet shout-out.
"Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!!" Beyoncé wrote on Instagram Feb. 16. "So proud of you Kelly."
Michelle expressed how proud she was of her as well—telling Entertainment Tonight she's "very excited for the leading lady" and that seeing Kelly's success is "not surreal because she has been manifesting this moment."
"She has been talking about how acting just gives her life, so to see it being shown to the world [is] something that she's been talking about for a long time," the singer, who wore a custom red look by Anthony Lattimore, added. "It's awesome. I'm excited."
Of course, the show of support for Kelly—who wore an Area coat—won't have fans jumpin', jumpin' with surprise.
After all, the trio has remained close and has continued to wish each other much success, no stress, and lots of happiness by being there for one another following Destiny's Child's split in 2006—with the group members appearing in each other's music videos over the years and Kelly and Michelle attending Beyoncé's Renaissance film premiere in November.
And they weren't the only stars at the premiere, with Mariah Carey also being among the attendees.
