Beyoncé and Michelle Williams Support Kelly Rowland at Star-Studded Movie Premiere

Watch : Kelly Rowland Praises Jay-Z For Defending Beyoncé in GRAMMYs Speech

We're crazy in love with this sighting.

Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams had a Destiny's Child reunion at the premiere of Tyler Perry's new Netflix movie Mea Culpa in New York on Feb. 15.

Queen Bey arrived at the Paris Theatre in a black and white Balmain ensemble, coordinating coat and sunglasses. But was she alone? No, no, no: Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z also joined her for the event as did her mother Tina Knowles.

And the "Texas Hold 'Em" artist was so excited for Kelly—who not only starred in the film but also served as a producer—that she gave her a sweet shout-out.

"Dats my best friend! Dats my best friend!!!!!" Beyoncé wrote on Instagram Feb. 16. "So proud of you Kelly."

Michelle expressed how proud she was of her as well—telling Entertainment Tonight she's "very excited for the leading lady" and that seeing Kelly's success is "not surreal because she has been manifesting this moment."