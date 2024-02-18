Prince William Attends 2024 BAFTA Film Awards Solo Amid Kate Middleton's Recovery

Prince William is hitting the red carpet without his princess.
The Prince of Wales stepped out solo at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards at London's Southbank Centre on Feb. 18 to fulfill his royal duties alone, while his wife Kate Middleton continues recovering from her recent abdominal surgery.
For the glamorous outing, William chose to wear a navy velvet tux as he walked the red carpet before heading into the event, which honors the year's best movies. (Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations this year, followed by the Emma Stone-led Poor Things with 11 nods.) Inside the venue, he was spotted chatting with Cate Blanchett and David Beckham.
In the past, William and Kate have attended the BAFTA Film Awards together. Last year, the royal couple sported coordinating black-and-white looks, with William looking sharp in velvet tuxedo as Kate stunned in a white Alexander McQueen gown with an asymmetrical neckline. At the time, the Princess of Wales completed her elegant outfit with long black gloves and chandelier earrings.
This year, the Princess of Wales was absent from the award show. Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William—skipped the event to focus on her health after undergoing a pre-planned abdominal surgery Jan. 16.
"She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement to NBC News Jan. 17. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."
Earlier this month, the Royal family also announced that William's father King Charles III, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer, adding that he had "commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
Buckingham Palace had previously noted that Kate would be postponing her upcoming engagements following her surgery. William had canceled several of his own public appearances in the wake of her procedure but returned to the spotlight Feb. 7, representing the Crown at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.
