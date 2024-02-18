Prince William Attends 2024 BAFTA Film Awards Solo Amid Kate Middleton's Recovery

Prince William suited up for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards at London's Southbank Centre. However, he attended solo as wife Kate Middleton recovers from abdominal surgery.

Feb 18, 2024


Prince William is hitting the red carpet without his princess. 

The Prince of Wales stepped out solo at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards at London's Southbank Centre on Feb. 18 to fulfill his royal duties alone, while his wife Kate Middleton continues recovering from her recent abdominal surgery.

For the glamorous outing, William chose to wear a navy velvet tux as he walked the red carpet before heading into the event, which honors the year's best movies. (Oppenheimer leads the pack with 13 nominations this year, followed by the Emma Stone-led Poor Things with 11 nods.) Inside the venue, he was spotted chatting with Cate Blanchett and David Beckham.



In the past, William and Kate have attended the BAFTA Film Awards together. Last year, the royal couple sported coordinating black-and-white looks, with William looking sharp in velvet tuxedo as Kate stunned in a white Alexander McQueen gown with an asymmetrical neckline. At the time, the Princess of Wales completed her elegant outfit with long black gloves and chandelier earrings.

Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

This year, the Princess of Wales was absent from the award show. Kate—who shares kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with William—skipped the event to focus on her health after undergoing a pre-planned abdominal surgery Jan. 16. 

Samir Hussein/WireImage

"She is making good progress," Kensington Palace said in a statement to NBC News Jan. 17. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, the Royal family also announced that William's father King Charles III, 75, has been diagnosed with cancer, adding that he had "commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

Scott Garfitt/Getty Images for BAFTA

Buckingham Palace had previously noted that Kate would be postponing her upcoming engagements following her surgery. William had canceled several of his own public appearances in the wake of her procedure but returned to the spotlight Feb. 7, representing the Crown at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

To see William and stars arrive at the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, read on.

JORDAN PETTITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Cillian Murphy

Mike Marsland/WireImage

David Tennant

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

John Phillips/Getty Images

Josh Hartnett

John Phillips/Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

John Phillips/Getty Images

Andrew Scott

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bryce Dallas Howard

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lily Collins

John Phillips/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Dua Lipa

John Phillips/Getty Images

Adjoa Andoh

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Margot Robbie

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Paul Mescal

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Rami Malek

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Emma Corrin

John Phillips/Getty Images

Rosamund Pike

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Barry Keoghan

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Florence Pugh

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Margot Robbie

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Carey Mulligan

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Emma Stone

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Taylor Russell

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Vera Wang

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

John Phillips/Getty Images

Phoebe Dynevor

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Bradley Cooper

