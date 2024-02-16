Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face

Amy Schumer addressed trolls following online “deliberation” about her appearance, admitting that her face is indeed "puffier than normal" at the moment.

Amy Schumer is getting candid on her new look. 

The comedian addressed criticism of her appearance after she was seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The View in recent days.

"Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face!" she wrote on Instagram Feb. 15. "I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now."

Schumer attributed the changes to her continuing battle with endometriosis, an autoimmune disease in which uterus lining grows outside of the organ.

"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay," the 42-year-old continued. "I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in."

Schumer—who welcomed son Gene with husband Chris Fisher in 2019—went on to share an inspirational message about body image, as she prepares to release the second season of her show Life and Beth on Hulu.

"Like every other women/person," she wrote, "some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."

But her empowering post isn't the only way Schumer has been practicing self-love lately. She also recently put her body on display while embracing her curves.

Last month, the Trainwreck star shared a topless selfie on Instagram, captioning the raw image, "Still got it (40 extra lbs)."

Read on for a deeper look into Schumer's personal life at home:

Getting Real

"Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to," the star wrote on Instagram in February 2022. "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"

Happy Fourth of July

The star takes her son on a holiday walk.

BFFs

"Happy Pride babies!!!" the comedienne and actress wrote on the day of the NYC LGBT Pride Parade.

Sleepy Time

Schumer shared the clearest photo of her and Chris Fischer's son on June 29, writing, "Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether."

Happy Family

The happy parents match with their son and dog.

Birthday Cuddles

The star enjoys some snuggles with her baby boy on her 38th birthday.

Family Nap Time

"I recommend this," Schumer wrote on her Instagram Story.

Baby's First Bath

The actress and husband Chris Fischer give their son Gene, almost three weeks old, his first bath.

No F's Given

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" Schumer wrote on Instagram alongside this pumping photo, hours after she was criticized for doing a comedy show, two weeks after her son Gene was born.

Pump It Up

"Guys what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd @stassischroeder," she captioned this Instagram photo, posted two weeks after the birth of her son.

Keeping It Real on Mother's Day

Schumer shows the not-so-glamourous part of giving birth (difficulty going to the toilet, for one) as everyone coos over her newborn in the hospital, in this photo posted on Mother's Day 2019. Many moms, including celebs such as Jenna Fischer and Snooki, praised the star for keeping it real.

All Worth It

"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy," Schumer wrote alongside this photo. "Women are the s--t. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula."

"I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks," she said. "I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone...All my friends. Friends I've had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to "keep going" or telling me "it will be worth it". Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper."

First Mommy-Son Selfie

"New kid, who dis?" Schumer wrote.

Baby's First Photo

Schumer gave birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5, 2019. A day later, she shared this touching photo of the two with their "royal baby," who was born hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their own first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

