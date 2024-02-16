Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face

Watch : Amy Schumer Unveils Topless Selfie With “40 Extra Lbs”

Amy Schumer is getting candid on her new look.

The comedian addressed criticism of her appearance after she was seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The View in recent days.

"Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face!" she wrote on Instagram Feb. 15. "I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now."

Schumer attributed the changes to her continuing battle with endometriosis, an autoimmune disease in which uterus lining grows outside of the organ.

"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay," the 42-year-old continued. "I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in."