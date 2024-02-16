Amy Schumer Responds to Criticism of Her “Puffier” Face

Amy Schumer is getting candid on her new look.
The comedian addressed criticism of her appearance after she was seen on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The View in recent days.
"Thank you so much for everyone's input about my face!" she wrote on Instagram Feb. 15. "I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right it is puffier than normal right now."
Schumer attributed the changes to her continuing battle with endometriosis, an autoimmune disease in which uterus lining grows outside of the organ.
"There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I'm okay," the 42-year-old continued. "I also believe a woman doesn't need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation. But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you're in."
Schumer—who welcomed son Gene with husband Chris Fisher in 2019—went on to share an inspirational message about body image, as she prepares to release the second season of her show Life and Beth on Hulu.
"Like every other women/person," she wrote, "some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head. But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."
But her empowering post isn't the only way Schumer has been practicing self-love lately. She also recently put her body on display while embracing her curves.
Last month, the Trainwreck star shared a topless selfie on Instagram, captioning the raw image, "Still got it (40 extra lbs)."
Read on for a deeper look into Schumer's personal life at home: