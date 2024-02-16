Amazon’s Presidents’ Day Sale Has Thousands of Deals- Get 68% off Dresses, $8 Eyeshadow, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Presidents' Day Weekend is in full swing and you know what that means: it's time to shop. This is the best weekend of the year to shop sales and get major discounts on your favorite products— especially if you are an Amazon shopper.
There are thousands of Amazon deals, which means it may be a bit time-consuming to sift through the options. Thankfully, you're in the right place. I did the research for you and tracked down major discounts on home, beauty, fashion and wellness essentials. Here are the 44 best deals I could find.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Tech & Home Deals- Yankee Candle, Gorilla Grip, JBL & More
- The Lowest Price: Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press Set (
$20$10)
- The Largest Discount: Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip (63% off)
- The Most Popular Deal: Active Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler (
$22$14)
Yankee Candle
A Yankee Candle deal is too tough to resist. These are aromatic, but not overwhelming with scent. They are so classic and Amazon has lots of options. The Bahama Breeze candle reminds me of a tropical vacation with notes of pineapple, grapefruit, and mango.
Shoppers left 49,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews for these candles. It will only be 43% off for a limited time, so shop now.
Hanycony Surge Protector Power Strip
This isn't one of those products that most people set out to buy, but when you see it, you're reminded of just how useful it is. You can never have too many outlets, whether you're hanging at home or traveling. This is an absolute must-have. This power strip has 29,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A 63% off deal on a super-useful product is just too good to scroll past— right?
Gorilla Grip Patent Pending 8 Pack Rug Gripper Pads
If you get annoyed by rugs that won't stay in place or keep flipping up, you need these gripper pads. They're sticky on both sides and they're easy to remove if you choose to redecorate. This top-seller has 16,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Nab these now while they're 50% off.
Bymore Fabric Shaver
Sometimes a lint roller just isn't going to cut it. When fabric really starts pilling up, you need a fabric shaver to bring your clothes back to life. I love this thing and using it is such a satisfying experience. This one comes in lots of colors and it has 9,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Right now, you can get a 50% discount.
Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press Set
Save time while you cook with this easy-to-use garlic press. It crushes garlic in mere seconds. When you're done using this, it's easy to clean since it's dishwasher-safe. There are 10 colors to choose from. This gadget has 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's on sale for 50% off.
OGHom Steamer for Clothes
A garment steamer is one of those gadgets you never knew you needed, but I promise you'll use it so much. It's great for clothes, bed linens, drapery, and other fabrics. This one is small, yet powerful, which makes it ideal for travel as well. This product has 32,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's 34% off.
Vetacsion 4 Pack Moveable Fridge Magnetic Spice Racks
If you are short on storage space, you need to get creative. Utilize the side of your fridge by sticking on these magnetic shelves that you can use for spice and other small essentials. There are 8 colorways. These magnetic racks have 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Don't miss this 40% off deal.
Active Washing Machine Cleaner Descaler 24 Pack
Your washing machine cleans your clothes, but that doesn't mean you can neglect cleaning your washer. These tablets deodorize, clean, refresh, and protect. This pack will last a whole year.
This product has 76,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for a 36% discount right now. A shopper reviewed, "Easy & inexpensive. These little tabs are mighty! Unfortunately, I do have an older, front loading washer that is known to have mold and mildew issues. Not wanting to spend $$$$ on a new washer, these tablets have been great with extending the life of our machine. We use it once a month, hot water, and with the self cleaning option. One tablets gets rid of any nasty smells immediately."
JoyJolt Gwen 18oz Highball Glasses, 4pc
High-quality glassware does not have to be expensive. JoyJolt has the best glassware at an unbelievable price point. This set is great for everyday use and hosting. These sets are 52% off and have 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hafuloky Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor
Add this to your cart now. You won't regret it. This device will come in handy during emergency situations. It quickly inflates tires with ease. Plus, it's cordless with a long-lasting battery life. Score a 45% off deal on a product with 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Purebass Sound
I wish I could spring for $300 headphones, but that's just not in my budget. I've had these in pink since 2021 and I love them. They have a crisp sound quality. They are great for noise blocking. The battery life is fantastic. Amazon has these in 4 colors. Shoppers gave this product 39,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Beauty Deals- Eyelash Growth Serum, Heatless Curlers, Eye Gels & More
- The Lowest Price: Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puffs (
$6$5)
- The Largest Discount: Yanibest Satin Bonnet (66% off)
- The Most Popular Deal: Julep Eyeshadow (
$16$8)
Zkptops Spa Headband and Wristband Set
You've seen headbands and wristbands like these all over your TikTok feed. You'll feel like an influencer every time you get ready with this set. Get your hair out of your face with the headband and prevent your arms from getting wet with the wristbands.
These sets come in 34 colors and they're 43% off this weekend. Shoppers gave these sets 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yanibest Satin Bonnet
Protect your hair from tangles and damage while you sleep when you go to bed with this satin bonnet on your head. These come with matching crease-free scrunchies too.
These sets come in 15 colorways and they have 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Nab 2 sets while they're 66% off.
Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bars With Vitamin C
Shoppers have praised this cleansing bar for decreasing the appearance of dark spots, fine lines, acne scars, age spots, sun spots, redness, and hyperpigmentation.
It has 11,100+ 5-star reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Buy it!! This works so well for dark areas! I don't use it on my face, but I use it on my underarms and between my thighs. Holy s*** it works wonders!!!"
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool- 12 Pack
Alix Earle recommended this affordable dermaplaning set. Use this multipurpose tool to remove unwanted facial hair, exfoliate skin, and shape eyebrows. Amazon has three colors to choose from. These dermaplaning sets have 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hicober Microfiber Hair Towel, 3 Pack
These hair towels keep your strands out of your face and they help your locks dry quickly. There are 9 colorways to choose from. This product has 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Creme to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
Eyeshadow can be messy and time-consuming to apply (and clean up). Make your life a little bit easier with a mess-free eyeshadow stick. These are an Amazon top-seller and they always go viral. There are shimmer, matte, and metallic finishes in 53 shades. Shoppers gave these eyeshadow sticks 27,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and they're 46% off
If you're struggling to narrow down. your choices to just one shade, you can get a 6-piece set instead.
Fxtiaa LED Face Mask
You only need a few minutes a day to transform your skin. This LED mask has 7 different light colors to target different skincare concerns. The mask is 55% off right now.
This product has 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I bought this product hoping to heal my skin. And i have used it around 6-7 times and I am loving the way it is helping heal my face. I use it 10-min 2-3 times a week."
Luxros Eyelash Growth Serum
Ditch the expensive eyelash extensions, lash lifts, and lash strips. Give this eyelash growth serum a try while it's 40% off. With consistent use, many Amazon shoppers have seen a major improvement in their lashes. It has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper gushed, "This is the second bottle that I've bought of this. It works. It takes some time, but my lashes are longer than they've been in years. I love it!!"
Ricris Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Machine
I bought this from Kenya Moore's recommendations. It is the easiest, quickest way to clean and dry my makeup brushes with ease. It's 31% off and has 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DUcare Kabuki Foundation Brush
A good makeup brush can make such a major difference in how your makeup looks and how long it lasts throughout the day. Plus, it can help you get ready even quicker if you have to spend less time applying and blending your makeup. This brush is soft, dense, and amazing for blending and buffing. I love it for foundation, blush, contour, and bronzer. There are a few colors to choose from. These brushes have 25,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tymo Ionic Plus Straightening Brush With Dense Bristles, 16 Temps
Give your flat iron a break and great straight, shiny hair with this ionic brush. It has 16 temperatures and 2 colors to choose from. This product works incredibly quickly and it's on sale for 30% off.
Dermora Golden Glow Under Eye Patches
These are such a great deal and they're an amazing product. These are so hydrating and super refreshing. Once again, I highly recommend keeping them in the fridge. These help me diminish under eye bags and that ever-dreaded puffiness.
They're individually wrapped, which is ideal for travel. As an eternal bridesmaid, I think that these are great to throw in gift bags for bachelorette parties too. I can never get enough moisturization and I adore these oh so much. I'm not the only one who likes these. Lisa Barlow, Kyle Richards, and Cassie Randolph have recommended these. They have 24,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set
Protect your hair from heat damage and get beautiful curls just like you've seen all over TikTok. Use this heatless set overnight and you will be thrilled to see your hair in the morning.
It has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "the BEST heatless curls i've ever seen. i never leave reviews but this one i HAD to write. i have a looot of hair and its very thick and corse, even with the undercut i have. i have naturally wavy hair but when i use a curling iron the curls never seem to stay in place unless i use a bunch of hairspray which i hate. i bought this on a whim because it was so cheap and i could return it if i didn't like it. these are the BEST curls ive ever achieved with my hair. and im still able to play with my hair and run my fingers through it without hairspray making it all stiff. BUY THIS so you can always have a sexy blowout every day!!"
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask
If you're struggling with oily skin and clogged pores, add this mud mask to your routine. It's great to remove excess oil and give your skin a deep clean, according to the brand. It's 43% off and it has 6,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Order this NOW. Wow!!! I'm in love with the product! Every time I use it, my skin feels and looks amazing."
Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puffs
The Pimoys Powder Puff Triangles make powder application easy, mess-free, and precise, but don't sleep on these puffs for your liquid makeup. Yes, they are "powder puffs," but they can deliver a flawless application for liquid foundation, concealer, highlighter, and bronzer. You can use velour puffs to blend out your concealer, set your under eyes, apply foundation, and contour your cheeks. They have a little strap on the back, so you don't have to worry about holding the powder puff while you use it and it's much easier to apply makeup, especially around my eyes.
These are washable, so you can clean them to use over and over again. This bundle has 16,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are several colors to choose from. Olivia Culpo recommended these to E! shoppers.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Fashion Deals- Bodysuits, Lug Sole Boots, Cardigans & More
- The Lowest Price:Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses (
$20$11)
- The Largest Discount: The Drop Womens Giselle Asymmetric Neckline Midi Sweater Dress (68% off)
- The Most Popular Deal: NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe (
$36$20)
Mangopop Bodysuit
Mangopop has the best bodysuits, hands down. This style is flattering and super comfortable. I have it in so many colors. I could not recommend it more. Don't miss this chance to save 49% on this top-seller with 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Butaby Rectangle Sunglasses
Smaller rectangular frames are definitely having a moment right now. Get in on the trend without going over budget. You can't go wrong with black or tortoise shades, but there are also some unique colors that are worth trying out, especially at this price. These shades are just too cool to pass up. Just check out the 13,400+ five-star reviews.
The Drop Womens Giselle Asymmetric Neckline Midi Sweater Dress
Save 68% on this ultra-flattering dress that looks so expensive. You'll nail that minimalist chic vibe with this mid-length sweater dress. It is available in sizes ranging from XXS to 5X in 6 colors.
Charles Albert Women's Modern Western Cowboy Distressed Boot with Pull-Up Tabs
It's a smart call to have a pair of cowboy boots in your closet so you're prepared for all occasions and themed events. Plus, the cowboy core trend is truly having a moment. These shoes come in a ton of colors and they are super popular with 11,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Isaac Cutout Rib Mock Neck Sweater Top
This cut-out top is a wardrobe staple. You'll exude that "cool without even trying" vibe whenever you rock this. It comes in a few colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X. It's on sale for 50% off, so you should just get this in 2 colors.
Soda Firm Lug Sole Combat Ankle Bootie
Lug sole combat boots will always be on-trend, so you might as well get a pair while they're 46% off. There are 21 colors to choose from. Shoppers gave this style 3,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Essentials Women's Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket
If you have to leave the house, don't abandon your sense of comfort. This incredibly soft fabric is the next best thing to lounging around with your favorite blanket at home. There are 9 colors to choose from. This jacket is on sale for 40% off and it has 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Treat yourself every day when you put on this incredibly plush robe. It comes in a few colors and it has 32,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Blooming Jelly Womens Leopard Print Top
I have so many solid color t-shirts in my closet, but this is the ultimate "cute without trying" t-shirt. Amazon has several colorways to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Shoppers gave this style 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Halife Womens Long Sleeve Cardigan
The gold buttons on this cardigan make this cardigan extra special. There are tons of colors to choose from. These sweaters have 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Womens Two Piece Outfit
You can never have too many two-piece sets. This one is a top-seller with 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it comes in a million colors. Sizes are available up to 3X. Shop this 40% off deal while you can.
Lillusory Women's Oversized Long Cardigan
Save 50% on this piece, which is basically cardigan/blazer hybrid. It works for casual looks and it can add polish to any ensemble. It comes in tons of colors.
Blencot Womens Casual Floral Deep V Neck Long Sleeve Dress
Look put together in an ensemble you can dress up or dress down. This flowy dress is incredibly flattering and it comes in many colors. Shoppers gave this dress 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's 51% off right now.
Running Girl Sports Bra
This sports bra has a unique design with heat transfer technology and a lined shelf bra that feels supportive and comfortable. It is available in 40 colors, patterns, and styles, which means there's something for everyone. It's made from sweat-wicking, cooling fabric that's incredibly comfortable.
Save 45% on this style with 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Youngcharm 4 Pack Leggings
Hurry up and shop! You can get 4 pairs of leggings for just $10 each. These 4-pair bundles are available in 25 color combinations with sizes ranging from small to 3X. These are just what you need whether you're working out or hanging out. Plus, they have pockets. The customer favorite has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Presidents' Day Wellness Deals- Eye Massagers, Under Desk Ellipticals & More
- The Largest Discount: Renpho Eyeris 1 Heated Eye Massager (57% off)
Cincom Leg Massager for Circulation and Pain Relief
Relax and relieve sore muscles with this leg massager. It has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for 38% off.
A reviewer raved, "This massager feels amazing on my legs specially after being at work all day. I feel like it has helped with my circulation. I am very relaxed after every use. They are very easy to use."
Renpho Eyeris 1 Heated Eye Massager
I've had this heated eye mask since 2021 and I could not be more obsessed. It's so soothing. It relieves my headaches. It helps me fall asleep. PS, this is also a gift that anyone would absolutely love. You can save 57% on this product with 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ancheer Under Desk Elliptical
It is easier said than done to get in your daily exercise. Use this seated elliptical to get your pedal on from your desk at work or your couch at home.
When is Presidents' Day 2024?
This year, Presidents' Day is on Monday, February 19.
When do Presidents' Day Sales start?
While Presidents' Day is technically on Feb. 19, you don't have to wait to start shopping deals. Many of your favorite brands and stores have already rolled out their sales so you can start saving right now.
What stores have sales on Presidents' Day?
From large retailers to individual brands, tons of stores have Presidents' Day sales. Whether you're looking for beauty, home, fashion, or mattress deals, there's a good chance your favorite stores are offering can't-miss promotions this Presidents' Day. Some of the best sales are happening at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom, Kate Spade, Wayfair, and Amazon among other retailers.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
If you're still shopping on Amazon, you'll love these beauty picks from Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, including this $8 product she has used since high school.