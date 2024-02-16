GMA3's T.J. Holmes Reveals When He First Knew He Loved Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes is taking a walk down memory lane.
The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchor looked back on exactly when his feelings toward co-host Amy Robach turned romantic, leading the pair to part ways with the Good Morning America spinoff after their behind-the-scenes romance drew controversy. As Holmes told Robach on the Feb. 14 episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, "Loved you for a long time."
However, Holmes noted that he didn't think he had anything more than a friendship with Robach until 2022, almost two years after they started sharing the anchor desk.
"It was early 2022, we didn't start talking about it until much later," the 46-year-old recalled, adding he realized he was in love with Robach, 51, "going into spring" of that year.
"Certainly summer," Holmes said, "but spring of 2022 is when I'd say."
At the time, Holmes was legally married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares 11-year-old daughter Sabine. Meanwhile, Robach had yet to publicized her breakup with then-husband, Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue.
"I took my ring off early August," Robach shared of that complex period on the Dec. 5 episode of their iHeartPodcast, insisting that the two did not have a affair. "It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself."
Their relationship was made public in November 2022, when photographs of the pair enjoying a cozy getaway in Upstate New York were published online.
"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship," Robach noted, "but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case. Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."
Since then, both Holmes and Robach have finalized their divorces with their respective exes. And in a twist of fate, Fiebig and Shue have also started dating.
However, Holmes and Robach have refused to discuss "gossip" on their podcast.
"We're not going to get into back and forth games because gossip is toxic," Holmes said on the Dec. 12 episode. "So today we are here, we are happy, we are healthy, we are grateful."
For a complete timeline of Holmes and Robach's romance, keep reading.