GMA3's T.J. Holmes Reveals When He First Knew He Loved Amy Robach

Watch : Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reveal NSFW Details About Their Sex Life

T.J. Holmes is taking a walk down memory lane.

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchor looked back on exactly when his feelings toward co-host Amy Robach turned romantic, leading the pair to part ways with the Good Morning America spinoff after their behind-the-scenes romance drew controversy. As Holmes told Robach on the Feb. 14 episode of their Amy and T.J. podcast, "Loved you for a long time."

However, Holmes noted that he didn't think he had anything more than a friendship with Robach until 2022, almost two years after they started sharing the anchor desk.

"It was early 2022, we didn't start talking about it until much later," the 46-year-old recalled, adding he realized he was in love with Robach, 51, "going into spring" of that year.

"Certainly summer," Holmes said, "but spring of 2022 is when I'd say."

At the time, Holmes was legally married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares 11-year-old daughter Sabine. Meanwhile, Robach had yet to publicized her breakup with then-husband, Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue.