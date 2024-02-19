You’ll Choose And Love This Grey’s Anatomy People’s Choice Awards Reunion

And the Grey's cast appeared to compliment each other with their red carpet looks. Chandra wore silver pants with a black blazer top, Camila donned a sparkled strapless black dress, and Kim channeled her inner attending with a bright blue gown. Meanwhile, some of the men of the cast brought their own twists to traditional suits. Anthony wore a colorful silk belt with a double breasted blazer, James paired his suit with a blue pocket square, and Jake wore a red and black blazer.

The cast even spilled some details for Season 20 of the medical drama, which will bring back Jessica Capshaw's character Arizona Robbins—who originally left the show after season 14.

As for what else to expect? The cast members promised an even more eventful season than usual—and more character returns including Nico Kim, who is played by Alex Landi.

"It's a super tight season," Caterina told Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "Everything is super packed."

Tonight's reunion wasn't as shocking as most Grey's season finales, though. In fact, the medical drama is nominated for Show of the Year along with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Only Murders in the Building, Saturday Night Live, Ted Lasso, The Bear, The Last of Us, and Vanderpump Rules. (See the full list of winners here.)

While the moment was more beautiful than a day saving lives—particularly since Ellen retired as a full cast member after Season 19 in 2023—it isn't the only Grey's Anatomy reunion fans have gotten in recent months.