You’ll Choose And Love This Grey’s Anatomy People’s Choice Awards Reunion

Nobody knows where they might end up.
But for these Grey's Anatomy alums, it was the People's Choice Awards 2024. And the excitement has fans declaring a code red.
Outside the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles Feb. 18, the television doctors traded their scrubs for beautiful gowns and suits in honor of the occasion. Kevin McKidd (Owen Hunt), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia Shepherd), Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu) Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), Camila Luddington (Jo Wilson) Chris Carmack (Atticus Lincoln), and, of course, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr., who have played Miranda Bailey and Richard Weber since the very first season of the iconic ABC show showed out for the event.
However, Ellen Pompeo, who left the series as a full cast member last season after playing Meredith Grey for since 2005, did not show up to pose with her former castmates (See every star who did walk the red carpet here.)
And the Grey's cast appeared to compliment each other with their red carpet looks. Chandra wore silver pants with a black blazer top, Camila donned a sparkled strapless black dress, and Kim channeled her inner attending with a bright blue gown. Meanwhile, some of the men of the cast brought their own twists to traditional suits. Anthony wore a colorful silk belt with a double breasted blazer, James paired his suit with a blue pocket square, and Jake wore a red and black blazer.
The cast even spilled some details for Season 20 of the medical drama, which will bring back Jessica Capshaw's character Arizona Robbins—who originally left the show after season 14.
As for what else to expect? The cast members promised an even more eventful season than usual—and more character returns including Nico Kim, who is played by Alex Landi.
"It's a super tight season," Caterina told Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "Everything is super packed."
Tonight's reunion wasn't as shocking as most Grey's season finales, though. In fact, the medical drama is nominated for Show of the Year along with Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Only Murders in the Building, Saturday Night Live, Ted Lasso, The Bear, The Last of Us, and Vanderpump Rules. (See the full list of winners here.)
While the moment was more beautiful than a day saving lives—particularly since Ellen retired as a full cast member after Season 19 in 2023—it isn't the only Grey's Anatomy reunion fans have gotten in recent months.
In January, five of the original cast members not only reunited, but presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series at the Emmys. Ellen and Chandra were joined by Katherine Hiegel (Izzie Stevens), Justin Chambers (Alex Karev), and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Weber), to present the award to Blackbird star Paul Walter Hauser.
Grey's Anatomy fans may be dialing their person to inform them of this exciting part of the People's Choice Awards 2024, but this cast is just the beginning of the star-studded affair. Read on to see every red carpet moment.