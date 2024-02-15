Zendaya’s Futuristic Dune: Part Two Premiere Look Has a NSFW Surprise

Zendaya is that girl.
After all, she couldn't help but radiate under the flashing lights in her metallic ensemble at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London Feb. 15.
Zendaya stepped onto the sandy red carpet in a fembot-inspired vintage Mugler bodysuit. The striking futuristic ensemble, which she paired with jewels from Bulgari, featured clear panels around her chest, stomach, arms, thighs and butt.
But she didn't stop there. In addition to the 1995 couture look, Zendaya pulled another iconic piece from Mugler's vault. Styled by Law Roach, she later walked the carpet in a more subtle but sultry black velvet floor-length gown. She pulled the look together with glowy makeup and vintage jewelry from Bulgari.
The 28-year-old has continued to slay with her boundary-pushing outfits during the film's press tour. And this includes taking fashion cues from the sci-fi films themselves, like when she channeled her Dune character Chani, dressing in a warrior-inspired look at a Mexico City photocall Feb. 5.
Clad in a multi-colored two-piece set from London-based designer Torishéju Dumi, Zendaya looked like she had arrived straight for her character's home planet of Arrakis thanks to her look featuring rolled fabric wrapped around her neck and draped down to her back.
But this isn't new for Zendaya, who's often turned heads at events with her iconic looks.
Case in point? Just last month, she arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22 with a new futuristic look boasting straight, long hair and short, blunt bangs. She wrote a stunning black outfit featuring a draped equestrian train and added a pop of color to the monochromatic look with some red-bottom Louboutins.
