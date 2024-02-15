Zendaya’s Futuristic Dune: Part Two Premiere Look Has a NSFW Surprise

Watch : Dune 2 Stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & Austin Butler: Full Interview!

Zendaya is that girl.

After all, she couldn't help but radiate under the flashing lights in her metallic ensemble at the world premiere of Dune: Part Two in London Feb. 15.

Zendaya stepped onto the sandy red carpet in a fembot-inspired vintage Mugler bodysuit. The striking futuristic ensemble, which she paired with jewels from Bulgari, featured clear panels around her chest, stomach, arms, thighs and butt.

But she didn't stop there. In addition to the 1995 couture look, Zendaya pulled another iconic piece from Mugler's vault. Styled by Law Roach, she later walked the carpet in a more subtle but sultry black velvet floor-length gown. She pulled the look together with glowy makeup and vintage jewelry from Bulgari.

The 28-year-old has continued to slay with her boundary-pushing outfits during the film's press tour. And this includes taking fashion cues from the sci-fi films themselves, like when she channeled her Dune character Chani, dressing in a warrior-inspired look at a Mexico City photocall Feb. 5.