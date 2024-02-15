Bow Down to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day Date at Invictus Games Event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day was as cool as ice.
After all, the couple spent Feb. 14 up in the mountains of Whistler, British Columbia, Canada to start the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they met with participants of the upcoming Paralympic-style tournament, which will incorporate winter sports for the first time. The duo also watched the athletes train at a snowy ski resort.
For the occasion, Meghan was bundled up in a white sweater and matching trousers underneath a long, beige puffer jacket. She completed her wintery attire with fur-lined snow boots and a black knitted hat.
Meanwhile, Harry donned a large black jacket, blue jeans and gray beanie.
And not to miss out on the fun, the prince even jumped onto an adaptive ski. As he geared up for his trek around the slopes, Meghan was seen adorably taking photos and videos on her phone.
The outing was also a homecoming for Meghan and Harry, who briefly lived in British Columbia before stepping back from their duties as senior royals in 2020.
"As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025," Harry shared in a previous statement. "With deep respect, I'm also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities."
The 2025 event will also mark the first time the Invictus Games will return to Canada since its inception. In 2017, the tournament was held in Toronto, where Meghan—who was filming Suits in the city at the time—and Harry made their first public appearance as a couple at one of the matches.
Since then, the actress has continued to accompany the royal to various Invictus Games, including the 2023 events in Düsseldorf, Germany.
"It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party," Meghan—who share kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2, with Harry—quipped during the September opening ceremony. "Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home."
To see the Sussexes at the latest Invictus Games event. keep reading.