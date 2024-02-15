Bow Down to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day Date at Invictus Games Event

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Step Out Together on Valentine's Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Valentine's Day was as cool as ice.

After all, the couple spent Feb. 14 up in the mountains of Whistler, British Columbia, Canada to start the countdown to the 2025 Invictus Games. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held hands as they met with participants of the upcoming Paralympic-style tournament, which will incorporate winter sports for the first time. The duo also watched the athletes train at a snowy ski resort.

For the occasion, Meghan was bundled up in a white sweater and matching trousers underneath a long, beige puffer jacket. She completed her wintery attire with fur-lined snow boots and a black knitted hat.

Meanwhile, Harry donned a large black jacket, blue jeans and gray beanie.

And not to miss out on the fun, the prince even jumped onto an adaptive ski. As he geared up for his trek around the slopes, Meghan was seen adorably taking photos and videos on her phone.