Hilary Swank Details "Extraordinary" Yet "Exhausting" Motherhood Journey With 10-Month-Old Twins

Watch : Hilary Swank Reveals Her Twins' Names for the First Time

Hilary Swank's twins have her feeling like a million bucks—despite any lack of sleep.

The Million Dollar Baby star welcomed her first children—twins whose names were recently revealed to be Aya and Ohm—with husband Philip Schneider in April, and, it turns out, two babies can keep even a prizefighter on her toes.

"It is the best in the whole wide world," Hilary said of parenthood during a Feb. 14 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's more joy and more fun and more exhausting—it's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious. It's the most extraordinary thing."

Though the pair aren't quite speaking yet, Aya and Ohm are already providing their parents with countless adorable moments in their first 10 months of life.

"My daughter, the first thing she started ever saying, she sounded like a morning dove," the 49-year-old explained to host Jimmy Fallon. "And then it turned into a growl. She growls, but like really commits."