Hilary Swank Details "Extraordinary" Yet "Exhausting" Motherhood Journey With 10-Month-Old Twins

Hilary Swank's twins have her feeling like a million bucks—despite any lack of sleep.
The Million Dollar Baby star welcomed her first children—twins whose names were recently revealed to be Aya and Ohm—with husband Philip Schneider in April, and, it turns out, two babies can keep even a prizefighter on her toes.
"It is the best in the whole wide world," Hilary said of parenthood during a Feb. 14 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "It's more joy and more fun and more exhausting—it's more everything than I ever thought it would be. It's more glorious. It's the most extraordinary thing."
Though the pair aren't quite speaking yet, Aya and Ohm are already providing their parents with countless adorable moments in their first 10 months of life.
"My daughter, the first thing she started ever saying, she sounded like a morning dove," the 49-year-old explained to host Jimmy Fallon. "And then it turned into a growl. She growls, but like really commits."
But in addition to growling at her stuffed animals, it turns out little Aya has also achieved her first real word. "Now, she's also saying hi," Hilary added. "She goes, 'Hi, hi, hi,' to everything."
When it comes to her son, the Karate Kid alum said Ohm's go-to is exclaiming, "Ah!" and pointing at everything he sees.
Hilary also revealed the sweet message behind her kids' favorite song.
"One of the first songs we played for them was 'Here Comes the Sun,'" she remembered. "I'm from Bellingham, Washington, and they were born there, and it's very rainy there. And it was raining during the time they were born, but we were like, 'Spring is coming and here comes the sun with you two little balls of light.'"
Indeed, Aya and Ohm have brought pure sunshine into Hilary and Philip's lives. In fact when the P.S. I Love You star reflected on her year as she celebrated the arrival of 2024, her children were at the top of her gratitude list.
"Dancing into The New Year, with so many blessings from 2023, which have left me in awe and wonder and deep gratitude for the magic that appeared in abundance, all around me, in every way," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 1. "Starting obviously, with the blessings of my Angel Babies, who make everyday, the best day ever."
For more of Hilary's sweetest family moments, keep reading.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)