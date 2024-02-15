Hilary Swank Reveals the Names of Her 10-Month-Old Twins

Hilary Swank, who welcomed twins in April 2023 with husband Philip Schneider, shared their names in a sweet Valentine's Day message.

By Sabba Rahbar Feb 15, 2024 3:02 AMTags
Watch: Hilary Swank Shares Motherhood Update One Month After Welcoming Twins

Hilary Swank is celebrating her million-dollar twin babies.

Ten months after their birth, the Oscar winner revealed the names of her daughter and son in a special Valentine's Day message. 

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership," Hilary wrote in a Feb. 14 Instagram post. "But I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first. Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day."

Alongside the post, Hilary shared a photo of the kids sitting on the beach in matching hats and swimsuit onesies, with their names—Aya and Ohm—spelled out in leaves behind them. 

Closing out the post, Hilary joked, "Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

Aya and Ohm are the first children for the Million Dollar Baby star and her husband, Philip Schneider, who she tied the knot with in 2018.

And while Hilary may have kept their names a secret, this isn't the first time her kids have appeared on their mother's Instagram.

Instagram/Hilary Swank

In fact, Hilary also shared a photo of the twins on Easter 2023 announcing their birth and writing at the time, "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. Happy Easter! Posting from pure Heaven."

John Sciulli/Variety via Getty Images

The actress also reflected on their birth of her "Angel Babies" at the start of the new year, adding, "2024, I can't wait to collaborate with you on making new art, new moments, and new resolutions come true!!" 

