Hilary Swank Reveals the Names of Her 10-Month-Old Twins

Watch : Hilary Swank Shares Motherhood Update One Month After Welcoming Twins

Hilary Swank is celebrating her million-dollar twin babies.

Ten months after their birth, the Oscar winner revealed the names of her daughter and son in a special Valentine's Day message.

"I have a busy week of talk shows ahead where I'll be sharing about my new film and a fun partnership," Hilary wrote in a Feb. 14 Instagram post. "But I figured what better day to share the names of my two little loves with you all first. Thanks for being here!! Happy Valentine's Day."

Alongside the post, Hilary shared a photo of the kids sitting on the beach in matching hats and swimsuit onesies, with their names—Aya and Ohm—spelled out in leaves behind them.

Closing out the post, Hilary joked, "Who else has babies that think sand is edible?"

Aya and Ohm are the first children for the Million Dollar Baby star and her husband, Philip Schneider, who she tied the knot with in 2018.