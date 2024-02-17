Here's How to Craft Your Signature Scent by Layering Fragrances

Watch : Celebrity Beauty Brands: Rihanna, Selena Gomez & More

If you don't want to spritz yourself with any odor-nary perfume, we have your bases covered.

The art of layering fragrances has become a popular beauty trend in recent years with people craving customization and individuality. And what better way to express yourself than by creating a bespoke scent?

"Fragrance has always been about happiness," Walter Johnsen, the vice president of product development at Inter Parfums, exclusively E! News in an exclusive interview. "People don't buy fragrance unless they like it and it makes them smile."

He's certainly on the nose with his sentiments. After all, scents are known to evoke memories, as well as trigger emotions and, in some cases, arousal.

Fragrance, much like a sharp wing or statement lip, is a powerful tool for transformation. So, it only makes sense people are intrigued by layering fragrances and crafting a signature scent in the process.

"What I'm seeing now, more than ever," Johnsen told E!, "is a consumer that is more experimental. They're excited to try new things."

So, how exactly can you make a customized blend? The fragrance specialist breaks down all of the sweet details.