Jennifer Lopez's Zodiac-Themed Dress Will Make You Starry Eyed

Jennifer Lopez shined bright at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, as she wore a bejeweled zodiac-themed dress.

By Alyssa Morin Feb 14, 2024 8:05 PMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetJennifer LopezE! Insider
Watch: Jennifer Lopez’s Best Bridal Looks On-Screen & IRL!

Jennifer Lopez was quite the lucky star during her latest outing—literally and figuratively.

The multihyphenate lit up the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new musical, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, in a glitzy zodiac-themed look.

For the Feb. 13 event, JLo dazzled in a Zuhair Murad couture gown that consisted of a plunging strapless neckline with sexy black velvet material.

However, the bottom half of the dress is what really stole the show.

The sheer black skirt featured rows of silver sequined lines that resembled shooting stars and included the names and symbols of the 12 astrological signs. Plus, each horoscope was embroidered in silver crystals on the sheer skirt. Black velvet opera-length gloves and diamond drop earrings were the finishing touches.

And in true Jennifer fashion, she upped the glam factor with an unexpected makeup look.

Instead of sticking to her signature bronzy smoky eye, she opted for a mod-style black graphic line and added shimmery silver eyeshadow to her brow bone. She did, however, keep her trademark nude lip.

photos
Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

The JLO Beauty founder's zodiac dress was just another sign that she's in complete alignment. In fact, she recently explained how her latest film (and album of the same name) was always written in the stars.

"This is a project that I say has been 22 years in the making," she exclusively told E! News the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, "because I did the This Is Me...Then album 20 years ago in 2002 and then in 2022 I announced that I was gonna make This Is Me...Now and I've been working on it the past couple years."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Hustlers star noted that this album has been a full circle moment, especially after she rekindled her romance with husband Ben Affleck—almost a decade after they called off their engagement in the early aughts.

"When we got back together, I felt very inspired," the 54-year-old shared. "I was like, 'Oh, this is me now.'"

She continued, "I think that life can be heart-breaking and it can also be elating, and can also be very funny sometimes when you look back at it...I think this project is really about letting you know what I learned along the way."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

For Jennifer, reconnecting with Ben was "bigger destiny." Keep reading to relive their fairytale romance.

Mel/Getty Images
December 2001: Filming Gigli

The two prepare to film a scene for the movie in West Hollywood. The couple met on the set of the film.

Mel Bouzad/Getty Images
October 2002: Spotted in Beverly Hills

The two are spotted in the city.

Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images
November 2002: Filming Gigli and Engagement

The two film the movie on Will Rogers State Beach in Los Angeles. That month, the actor proposes to the actress with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Filming Jersey Girl

The two film the movie in New York City.

James Devaney/WireImage
November 2002: Leaving MTV's TRL

Is there anything more '00s than both Bennifer 1.0 and TRL?

Tom Kingston/WireImage
December 2002: Red Carpet Debut

The two make their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of her film Maid in Manhattan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
January 2003: Sundance

The two bundle up at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

Chris Weeks/WireImage
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben as the superhero.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
February 2003: Daredevil Premiere

The two appear at the premiere of Daredevil, starring Ben and future ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
March 2003: Oscars

The two attend the Academy Awards together.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images
May 2003: Basketball Game

The two sit courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images
July 2003: Canada Trip

The two film a Dateline interview for NBC in Vancouver.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
July 2003: Gigli Premiere

The two appear at the premiere for their movie in Westwood, Calif.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
August 2003: Gigli Is Released

...it flops at the box office.

Christopher Polk/Jason Merritt/Getty Images for DCP
September 2003: Wedding Is Off

The two postpone their wedding. No future date is given.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
October 2003: Baseball Date

The two are seen at a Boston Red Sox game. The team is Ben's favorite.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
January 2004: It's Over

The two end their engagement.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
September 2021: Red Carpet Royalty

They're baaaack. On Sept. 10, the couple makes their first red carpet appearance in 18 years at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The Last Duel

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images
September 2021: Look of Love

There's no denying J.Lo makes for a stunning plus-one! 

Robert Kamau/GC Images
September 2021: Back to the Stage

Ben supports J.Lo at the 2021 Global Citizen Live event in New York City, where she performed onstage. It marked her first music gig since she performed at VAX LIVE in May, where the actor also appeared onstage separately, fueling rumors of a rekindled romance.

Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
September 2021: Met Gala Debut

The two attend the Met Gala together for the first time.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
October 2021: PDA at Premiere

Jen and Ben put on a sizzling display on the red carpet at the premiere of his film The Last Duel in New York City.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
April 2022: Engaged Again!

Jennifer confirmed her engagement to the Gone Girl actor with a video posted to her On The JLo site, revealing a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring with a green stone.

onthejlo.com
July 2022: Married!

On July 16, Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Pierre Suu/GC Images
July 2022: Post-Wedding Trip to Paris

The two vacation with her twins and two of his kids in the French capital soon after their wedding.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

2023 Red Carpet Fabulous

The two appear at the premiere of The Flash in 2023.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!