Jennifer Lopez's Zodiac-Themed Dress Will Make You Starry Eyed

Jennifer Lopez was quite the lucky star during her latest outing—literally and figuratively.

The multihyphenate lit up the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new musical, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, in a glitzy zodiac-themed look.

For the Feb. 13 event, JLo dazzled in a Zuhair Murad couture gown that consisted of a plunging strapless neckline with sexy black velvet material.

However, the bottom half of the dress is what really stole the show.

The sheer black skirt featured rows of silver sequined lines that resembled shooting stars and included the names and symbols of the 12 astrological signs. Plus, each horoscope was embroidered in silver crystals on the sheer skirt. Black velvet opera-length gloves and diamond drop earrings were the finishing touches.

And in true Jennifer fashion, she upped the glam factor with an unexpected makeup look.

Instead of sticking to her signature bronzy smoky eye, she opted for a mod-style black graphic line and added shimmery silver eyeshadow to her brow bone. She did, however, keep her trademark nude lip.