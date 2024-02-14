Jennifer Lopez's Zodiac-Themed Dress Will Make You Starry Eyed

Jennifer Lopez was quite the lucky star during her latest outing—literally and figuratively.
The multihyphenate lit up the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new musical, This Is Me… Now: A Love Story, in a glitzy zodiac-themed look.
For the Feb. 13 event, JLo dazzled in a Zuhair Murad couture gown that consisted of a plunging strapless neckline with sexy black velvet material.
However, the bottom half of the dress is what really stole the show.
The sheer black skirt featured rows of silver sequined lines that resembled shooting stars and included the names and symbols of the 12 astrological signs. Plus, each horoscope was embroidered in silver crystals on the sheer skirt. Black velvet opera-length gloves and diamond drop earrings were the finishing touches.
And in true Jennifer fashion, she upped the glam factor with an unexpected makeup look.
Instead of sticking to her signature bronzy smoky eye, she opted for a mod-style black graphic line and added shimmery silver eyeshadow to her brow bone. She did, however, keep her trademark nude lip.
The JLO Beauty founder's zodiac dress was just another sign that she's in complete alignment. In fact, she recently explained how her latest film (and album of the same name) was always written in the stars.
"This is a project that I say has been 22 years in the making," she exclusively told E! News the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 7, "because I did the This Is Me...Then album 20 years ago in 2002 and then in 2022 I announced that I was gonna make This Is Me...Now and I've been working on it the past couple years."
The Hustlers star noted that this album has been a full circle moment, especially after she rekindled her romance with husband Ben Affleck—almost a decade after they called off their engagement in the early aughts.
"When we got back together, I felt very inspired," the 54-year-old shared. "I was like, 'Oh, this is me now.'"
She continued, "I think that life can be heart-breaking and it can also be elating, and can also be very funny sometimes when you look back at it...I think this project is really about letting you know what I learned along the way."
For Jennifer, reconnecting with Ben was "bigger destiny." Keep reading to relive their fairytale romance.