Nicki Nicole Seemingly Hints at Peso Pluma Breakup After His Super Bowl Outing With Another Woman

Nicki Nicole is speaking out after her boyfriend Peso Pluma was seen getting cozy with another woman.

"Respect is a necessary part of love," the Argentine singer wrote in Spanish on Instagram Stories Feb. 13. "What is loved, is respected. What is respected, is cared for."

She continued, "When they don't take care of you and when there is no respect... I don't stay there. I go away from there."

Though Nicole (real name Nicole Denise Cucco) did not specify what the cryptic note was about, she did address her followers, writing that "with a lot of pain, please know that I found out the same way you did."

The 23-year-old added, "Thank you for the love you are all sending me."

E! News has reached out to Pluma's rep for comment on Nicole's post but hasn't heard back.