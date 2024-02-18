People's Choice Awards 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

Watch : People's Choice Awards: The Biggest Nominees!

And the People's Choice Award goes to...

The biggest night in pop culture has officially arrived as the 2024 People's Choice Awards kick off Feb. 18 to honor the year's biggest and best achievements in TV, film, music and beyond. (See every star on the PCAs red carpet.)

This year's ceremony, hosted by Barbie star Simu Liu, expects to see many of Hollywood's most beloved entertainers hitting the red carpet and potentially winning a coveted PCAs trophy. Some of the night's biggest nominees include Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, Michael B. Jordan, Beyoncé, Jenna Ortega and Miley Cyrus. (See the full list of nominees here.)

So, will Barbie or Oppenheimer take home the trophy for Movie of the Year? How many awards with Taylor and Beyoncé nab? And will Taylor's boyfriend and 2024 Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce win Athlete of the Year?

Keep reading to see all the winners of the 2024 People's Choice Awards, and keep checking back here all night for updates.

The 2024 PCAs air live tonight, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock.