Usher's Daughter Sovereign, 3, Makes Cute Acting Debut in Music Video

Usher and wife Jennifer Goicoechea's 3-year-old daughter Sovereign made her acting debut in the singer's "Ruin" music video.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 13, 2024 10:48 PMTags
MusicUsherCeleb KidsKidsCelebrities
Watch: Usher Marries Jennifer Goicoechea Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

This music video's got Usher fallin' in love with his baby girl all over again.

After all, the singer couldn't help but to gush over his daughter Sovereign—who he shares with wife Jennifer Goicoechea—when he released the visuals for his new single "Ruin." Sharing a glimpse into his life as a girl dad, the video showed Usher playing with blocks, dancing around and enjoying teatime together with his 3-year-old.

Throughout the video, Sovereign was seen clad in a frilly pink dress as she rocked a glitzy necklace baring her initials "SR."

Usher (real name Usher Raymond IV) captioned the clip on Instagram Feb. 3, "Daddy's Little Girl."

Meanwhile, Jennifer wrote in a post of her own, "My Threenager made her first acting debut in her Daddy's New single 'Ruin.'"

The music executive added, "Sovereign… Mommy couldn't be prouder."

Usher's music video came just a week before he and Jennifer—who also share son Sire, 2—tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony. The couple obtained a marriage license in Nevada's Clark County shortly before Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show and said "I Do" on Feb. 11, the same day as the Grammy winner's performance

photos
Photos from Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

As his rep told People, "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

Instagram/Usher

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

2

What Travis Kelce Told Taylor Swift After Winning the 2024 Super Bowl

3

Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce After Andy Reid Super Bowl Exchange

 In addition to Sovereign and Sire, Usher is also dad to sons Usher "Cinco" V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, from his past marriage to ex Tameka Foster.

For a deep dive into Usher's family tree, keep reading. 

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Usher "Cinco" Raymond V

Usher became a dad for the first time on Nov. 27, 2007, when he and then-wife Tameka Foster welcomed son Usher Raymond V.

The singer (real name Usher Raymond IV) nicknamed him Cinco as a nod to him being the fifth member of the family to bear the name.

"I have one son, Cinco, who does not like to be called Usher," the singer told Tamron Hall in 2022, "who tries to get away from it."

  

 

Instagram/Usher

Naviyd Raymond

Usher and Tameka welcomed Naviyd Raymond on Dec. 10, 2008.

According to the Grammy winner, his second son "really loves entertainment" and is perhaps dad's biggest critic.

"Not only does he watch my show, but he gives me critiques," Usher quipped to Tamron Hall. "He's like, 'You missed this thing. you didn't do this thing.' And I'm like, 'Yeah that's the point. It's not supposed to be the same every night.'"

 

Rick Diamond/WireImage

Tameka Foster

Tameka is Usher's first wife. She worked with the singer as his stylist before their relationship turned romantic in 2005.

The pair tied the knot on Aug. 3, 2007—just months after announcing their engagement—before celebrating their marriage with a larger wedding ceremony on Sept. 1, 2007.

However, their romance fizzled out by June 2009, with Usher filing for divorce in Atlanta. Though the divorce was finalized five months later, Usher and Tameka spent years fighting in court over the custody of their two sons

Ultimately, the R&B icon was awarded primarly custody of Usher V and Naviyd in 2012. 

In recent years, Usher and Tameka appeared to be on good terms. He wished the fashion designer a happy Mother's Day in 2023, writing on Instagram, "Thank you for the gifts you've given. I appreciate you."

Instagram/Jennifer Goicoechea

Sovereign Raymond

Usher became a girl dad after girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea gave birth to their first child together—a daughter named Sovereign Raymond—on Sept. 24, 2020.

"Sovereign is such a beautiful word and name to me," he shared of the moniker's meaning in 2021 interview with Extra. "A supreme ruler is obviously the defined name."

And since the little one is the only girl in his brood, Usher quipped at the time, "She's definitely ruling the household."

Instagram/Jennifer Goicoechea

Sire Raymond

Usher and Jennifer welcomed son Sire Raymond on at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2021. At the time, the baby boy arrived weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

"He's different than any of my other kids," Usher told People in 2022. "I've managed to have a little code going with him when I talk to him and how we speak to each other. He makes me mush."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Jennifer Goicoechea

Jennifer was first linked to Usher in October 2019, when she was photographed kissing the "Yeah!" artist backstage at one of his shows. Four months later, the pair stepped out at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party together.

"I have an amazing partner, a support system," Usher said of the music exec in a 2023 interview with People. "We have any amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them."

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

2

What Travis Kelce Told Taylor Swift After Winning the 2024 Super Bowl

3

Tom Brady Defends Travis Kelce After Andy Reid Super Bowl Exchange

4

Swizz Beatz Reacts to Alicia Keys and Usher's Super Bowl Performance

5

Madame Web's Dakota Johnson Bares It All in Sheer Crystal Dress