Usher's Daughter Sovereign, 3, Makes Cute Acting Debut in Music Video

Watch : Usher Marries Jennifer Goicoechea Ahead of Super Bowl 2024

This music video's got Usher fallin' in love with his baby girl all over again.

After all, the singer couldn't help but to gush over his daughter Sovereign—who he shares with wife Jennifer Goicoechea—when he released the visuals for his new single "Ruin." Sharing a glimpse into his life as a girl dad, the video showed Usher playing with blocks, dancing around and enjoying teatime together with his 3-year-old.

Throughout the video, Sovereign was seen clad in a frilly pink dress as she rocked a glitzy necklace baring her initials "SR."

Usher (real name Usher Raymond IV) captioned the clip on Instagram Feb. 3, "Daddy's Little Girl."

Meanwhile, Jennifer wrote in a post of her own, "My Threenager made her first acting debut in her Daddy's New single 'Ruin.'"

The music executive added, "Sovereign… Mommy couldn't be prouder."

Usher's music video came just a week before he and Jennifer—who also share son Sire, 2—tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony. The couple obtained a marriage license in Nevada's Clark County shortly before Usher's 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show and said "I Do" on Feb. 11, the same day as the Grammy winner's performance.