Usher Shares the First Photo of Newborn Daughter Sovereign and How Astrology Played Into Her Early Birth

Usher is in full dad mode.

It was just two months ago that the Grammy winner shared the exciting news he was a father again. Back in September, he and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sovereign Bo Raymond.

And while the couple kept the baby news tight-lipped throughout Jenn's pregnancy, it looks like Usher is ready to open up about his first few months with his little one.

During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the singer shared the first image of his newborn daughter while also discussing her early birth in a candid interview.

"She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn't even look real," Ellen DeGeneres said, marveling at Sovereign's baby photo. However, Usher cheekily reminded the talk show host that his little one is cute "until you have to change her diaper."