Usher Shares the First Photo of Newborn Daughter Sovereign and How Astrology Played Into Her Early Birth

Usher is in full dad mode.
It was just two months ago that the Grammy winner shared the exciting news he was a father again. Back in September, he and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Sovereign Bo Raymond.
And while the couple kept the baby news tight-lipped throughout Jenn's pregnancy, it looks like Usher is ready to open up about his first few months with his little one.
During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, Nov. 11, the singer shared the first image of his newborn daughter while also discussing her early birth in a candid interview.
"She looks like a little porcelain doll. She doesn't even look real," Ellen DeGeneres said, marveling at Sovereign's baby photo. However, Usher cheekily reminded the talk show host that his little one is cute "until you have to change her diaper."
The "Bad Habits" singer also quipped that his daughter is already calling the shots. But he mentioned he's not too surprised by this since he and Sovereign share the same zodiac sign.
As he put it, "She came out early. She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up on what they wanna do."
"It's funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists," he added. "So she's pulling the thing, like, 'Pull me outta here, it's time to go!'"
Sovereign's early arrival isn't just leaving a sweet impression on her famous father. Usher revealed that his sons, Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, "are excited about being big brothers."
"As they get older, I'm less cool of a dad," Usher explained of how his sons see him these days. "So now I'm starting this whole cycle over again and I'm kind of the apple of her eye right now."
The superstar shares his two kids with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.
Usher's mom is also over-the-moon over his baby girl. He admitted that she's already redecorating her place to make room for Sovereign.
"My mom, with all of the kids, she gives them their own room," he told Ellen about his children and niece. "I'm like, 'Mom, you're kind of out of space, what are you gonna do?' She's like, 'Oh no no no no, she's gonna have her room. She's just gonna take your room.'"
"She's kicking me out," he said with a laugh. "I'm sleeping on the couch and Sovereign, she now has my old bedroom. But it's cool."
In late September, Usher shared the heartwarming news that his bundle of joy arrived early.
"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," he captioned his Instagram post. "'Isn't She Lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat."
A few weeks before his daughter's arrival, the father of three raved about the baby news during an interview with James Corden. "It's been a tough time for everybody, so I'm really excited to have this incredible news," he told the host. "This new arrival. I'm really anticipating it."
Now, the singer's little Libra is here and making everyone swoon.
Watch Usher's full interview with Ellen in the video above!