Why Fans Think Kendall Jenner and Ex Devin Booker Celebrated Super Bowl 2024 Together

Kendall Jenner may be keeping up with Devin Booker again.

Nearly two years after their breakup, the supermodel and her ex-boyfriend seemingly crossed paths at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, when they both ended up inside the same VIP suite. As seen in an Instagram photo shared by Kylie Rubin—the daughter of Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin—from the luxury box, the Phoenix Suns shooting guard enjoyed a snack at a table as other guests mingled in the background.

While Kendall was not pictured in the image, she was later seen with friends and family—including sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, as well as BFF Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber—in the box throughout the football game.

However, this was not the first time Kendall and Devin attended the same star-studded event. Back in July, they were both seen an Independence Day party held at the Rubin family's Hamptons home. At the time, Kendall was photographed with Kim and Hailey, while Devin was pictured catching up with fellow basketball star James Harden and NFL legend Tom Brady.