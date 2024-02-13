Bobbie Jean Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

Nearly two months after Bobbie Jean Carter, the sister of Nick Carter and the late Aaron Carter, passed away, officials have released new information about her death.

New details have emerged in the death of Bobbie Jean Carter.

Almost two months after the passing of Nick Carter and Aaron Carter's sister, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Florida has determined her cause of death to be intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the official report obtained by E! News Feb. 13. The 41-year-old's death has been ruled accidental.

Bobbie Jean's Dec. 23 passing came just over year after the loss of her brother Aaron and a decade after the death of sister Leslie Carter.

In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram Jan. 4, Nick reflected on the tragedies his loved ones have faced.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years–most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean," the Backstreet Boys singer began. "I am completely heartbroken."

"Thank you for all your love and kind words," he added. "We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."

Following Bobbie Jean's death, Angel Carter also paid tribute to her sister.

"You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit," she began her Dec. 24 Instagram post. "Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend."

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for Rolling Stone Magazine)

"Life wasn't fair to you, that I know," Angel noted. "Sometimes, it feels like you didn't have a shot, no matter what."

Chad Buchanan/Getty Images

Angel also reflected on the deaths of siblings Leslie and Aaron.

"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age," she added. "I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I'm sorry you didn't have an opportunity for a better life."

"I love you BJ," Angel concluded, "you're free now."

To look back at photos of the Carter family, keep reading...

Kristy Leibowitz/Getty Images

Sibling Photo

Nick Carter, Aaron Carter, Bobbie Jean Carter, Leslie Carter and Angel Carter pose for a family portait in New York in 2006.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Panel

Nick, Aaron, Leslie and Angel speak at a Television Critics Association panel in 2006.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Charity Event

The siblings attend Howie Dorough's birthday celebration to raise awareness for lupus.

Ron Wolfson/WireImage

Red Carpet Pic

Bobbie Jean, Nick, Angel, Leslie and Aaron step out at a promotional event for E! and STYLE Networks in 2006.

Carley Margolis/FilmMagic

Out and About

The Carters join LaToya Jackson at the Cabana Club's Hollywood Life Lounge in 2006.

Kevin Parry/WireImage for Kari Feinstein PR

Shopping Spree

Leslie, Angel, Nick, Bobbie Jean and Aaron also stop by the Kari Feinstein style lounge.

(Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for Rolling Stone Magazine)

Music Moment

Angel, Aaron and Bobbie Jean were pictured smiling at Rolling Stone's party honoring their 2006 Annual Hot List.

