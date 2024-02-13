Bobbie Jean Carter's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Nick Carter Breaks Silence on Sister Bobbie Jean Carter’s Death

New details have emerged in the death of Bobbie Jean Carter.

Almost two months after the passing of Nick Carter and Aaron Carter's sister, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Florida has determined her cause of death to be intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the official report obtained by E! News Feb. 13. The 41-year-old's death has been ruled accidental.

Bobbie Jean's Dec. 23 passing came just over year after the loss of her brother Aaron and a decade after the death of sister Leslie Carter.

In a heartfelt message posted to Instagram Jan. 4, Nick reflected on the tragedies his loved ones have faced.

"It may take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has endured over the years–most recently, with the sudden passing of our sister Bobbie Jean," the Backstreet Boys singer began. "I am completely heartbroken."

"Thank you for all your love and kind words," he added. "We are reminded again that life is precious, fleeting and to cherish the time we have with the ones we love. I know she is finally at peace with God. I love you BJ."