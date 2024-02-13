Tiger Woods' Kids Are Typical Teens With Their Reaction to Dad's New Clothing Line

Tiger Woods is exploring a new course.
After the pro golfer announced his apparel line Sun Day Red with TaylorMade Golf, he revealed how his daughter, Sam, 16, and 15-year-old son Charlie's reactions were on par with how any teen would respond.
"They are kids, right?" he told Erin Andrews at a Los Angeles press event on Feb. 12. "Something that looks cool, just doesn't. 'Dad, you serious?' Things of that nature."
Still, the athlete wants his kids—who he shares with ex Elin Nordegren—to have a grip on what he was doing.
"When I explained the process to them and the material that we're gonna be using—the high-end premium products—that kind of goes a little bit above them," he continued. "But they said 'Dad, is it going to be cool?' And I said, 'Of course it's gonna be cool.' And that's all they care about."
And while Sam has served as his caddie and Charlie followed in Tiger's footsteps by playing golf himself, the 15-time majors champion isn't putting pressure on his son to sport his new line.
"He can wear whatever the hell he wants," the 48-year-old admitted. "I just wish I had his hair."
Because in the end, they're separate people—something Tiger has made very clear to the sports community.
"Don't compare him to me," Tiger said on a 2022 episode of Another Golf Podcast. "‘Cause he's not me, he's Charlie, OK? He's going to be his own person. Whatever road he goes down, he's going to go down his own road and he's going to create his own path."
And to him, that's life's hole in one.
"That to me is so important as a father that I provide that environment and that support that he can go down whatever path he wants to," Tiger continued. "I just want him to be the best at it."
Whether that's on the course or on the sidelines cheering dad on. Take a look for yourself at how Charlie and Sam support their dad...
- Reporting by Amanda Williams