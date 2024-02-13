Tiger Woods' Kids Are Typical Teens With Their Reaction to Dad's New Clothing Line

After announcing the launch of Sun Day Red, Tiger Woods shared what his kids Sam and Charlie told him about his apparel line with TaylorMade Golf.

By Elyse Dupre Feb 13, 2024 4:17 PMTags
SportsCelebrity FamiliesTiger WoodsCelebrities
Watch: Tiger Woods Spotted on Crutches in Rare Appearance After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is exploring a new course.

After the pro golfer announced his apparel line Sun Day Red with TaylorMade Golf, he revealed how his daughter, Sam, 16, and 15-year-old son Charlie's reactions were on par with how any teen would respond.

"They are kids, right?" he told Erin Andrews at a Los Angeles press event on Feb. 12. "Something that looks cool, just doesn't. 'Dad, you serious?' Things of that nature."

Still, the athlete wants his kids—who he shares with ex Elin Nordegren—to have a grip on what he was doing.

"When I explained the process to them and the material that we're gonna be using—the high-end premium products—that kind of goes a little bit above them," he continued. "But they said 'Dad, is it going to be cool?' And I said, 'Of course it's gonna be cool.' And that's all they care about."

photos
Tiger Woods' Family Photos

And while Sam has served as his caddie and Charlie followed in Tiger's footsteps by playing golf himself, the 15-time majors champion isn't putting pressure on his son to sport his new line.

"He can wear whatever the hell he wants," the 48-year-old admitted. "I just wish I had his hair."

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

2
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

3

Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Elle King’s Tribute Incident

Because in the end, they're separate people—something Tiger has made very clear to the sports community.

"Don't compare him to me," Tiger said on a 2022 episode of Another Golf Podcast. "‘Cause he's not me, he's Charlie, OK? He's going to be his own person. Whatever road he goes down, he's going to go down his own road and he's going to create his own path."

And to him, that's life's hole in one.

"That to me is so important as a father that I provide that environment and that support that he can go down whatever path he wants to," Tiger continued. "I just want him to be the best at it."

Whether that's on the course or on the sidelines cheering dad on. Take a look for yourself at how Charlie and Sam support their dad...

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Tiger and His Caddie Arrive

Tiger and daughter Sam, his caddie, appear together during the first round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida in December 2023. The tournament pairs golfers with their family members and Tiger played with his son Charlie, 14.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Helping Dad

Tiger talks to his daughter Sam on the third green during the first round of the PNC Championship.

David Cannon/Getty Images

Like Father, Like Son

Tiger and son Charlie line up a putt on the fourth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Pound It Out

Tiger and son Charlie give fist bumps on the seventh green during the first round of the PNC Championship.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Riding With Dad

Tiger rides in a golf cart with daughter Sam on the ninth hole during the first round of the PNC Championship.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Take Your Kids to Work Day

Tiger's son Charlie tosses a ball to his dad as his sister Sam looks on from the 14th green during the first round of the PNC Championship.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

All Smiles

Tiger looks on with daughter Sam on the 18th green during the first round of the PNC Championship.

Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Hugs

Tiger embraces his son Charlie on the 18th green during the first round of the PNC Championship.

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

More Hugs

Tiger hugs his daughter Sam, his caddie, on the 18th green during the first round of the PNC Championship.

- Reporting by Amanda Williams

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Blake Lively Reacts to Ryan Reynolds Trolling Her Super Bowl BFF Date

2
Breaking

King Charles III Breaks Silence After Cancer Diagnosis

3

Dolly Parton Breaks Silence on Elle King’s Tribute Incident

4

Royal Caribbean Passenger Dies Aboard 9-Month Ultimate World Cruise

5

Channing Tatum Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Daughter Everly