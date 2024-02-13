Tiger Woods' Kids Are Typical Teens With Their Reaction to Dad's New Clothing Line

Watch : Tiger Woods Spotted on Crutches in Rare Appearance After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is exploring a new course.

After the pro golfer announced his apparel line Sun Day Red with TaylorMade Golf, he revealed how his daughter, Sam, 16, and 15-year-old son Charlie's reactions were on par with how any teen would respond.

"They are kids, right?" he told Erin Andrews at a Los Angeles press event on Feb. 12. "Something that looks cool, just doesn't. 'Dad, you serious?' Things of that nature."

Still, the athlete wants his kids—who he shares with ex Elin Nordegren—to have a grip on what he was doing.

"When I explained the process to them and the material that we're gonna be using—the high-end premium products—that kind of goes a little bit above them," he continued. "But they said 'Dad, is it going to be cool?' And I said, 'Of course it's gonna be cool.' And that's all they care about."