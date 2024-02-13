Are Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Returning for an Anyone But You Sequel? She Says…

Anyone Everyone is hoping to see Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell onscreen together again.
As it turns out, that includes the Anyone But You stars themselves. In fact, they may already be looking for their next project together—including a sequel to their rom-com.
"I can't actually reveal all of my secrets," Sydney exclusively told E! News at the Madame Web premiere Feb. 12, "but Glen and I—I mean I was talking to him this morning. We're talking about stuff."
However, when it comes to exactly what they're discussing, she cryptically added, "You never know, you'll have to wait and see."
As for Glen, he kept things equally mysterious, commenting on E! News Instagram of Sydney's interview with the zipped mouth emoji, a heart, prayer hands and the sunglasses emoji. (For more with Sydney, tune into E! News on Feb. 13 at 11 p.m. and don't miss Madame Web in theaters starting Feb. 14.)
While doing press ahead of Anyone But You's release last year, the pair's tight bond proved their onscreen chemistry was just as infectious off the screen. So much so, in fact, that the duo even sparked rumors that their romance had found its way into real life. However, both Sydney and Glen, who were each with their own partners at the time, chalked the chatter up to the film's romantic genre.
"It's a rom-com," Sydney—who is engaged to Jonathan Davino—told Variety in an August interview. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."
The 26-year-old continued, "He's such a hard worker, and I'm a hard worker. We talk all the time like, ‘That's really funny.'"
For his part, Glen admitted that he initially struggled with the rumors as he'd never been under that kind of public scrutiny before. "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," he told Men's Health in November. "But what I'm realizing is that's just a part of this gig now."
But since the Top Gun: Maverick star and his longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris split last April, he's looking to make finding love in his personal life a priority.
"I think that's the thing that has been on my mind the most recently," the 35-year-old reflected. "When the sun is shining, you gotta make hay. And you gotta chase this while you got it. And on a romantic level, you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing. It's a lot to deal with."
He added, "Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with."
For more costars who never actually dated IRL, keep reading.