Are Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Returning for an Anyone But You Sequel? She Says…

Watch : Glen Powell Addresses Affair Rumors With Sydney Sweeney

Anyone Everyone is hoping to see Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell onscreen together again.

As it turns out, that includes the Anyone But You stars themselves. In fact, they may already be looking for their next project together—including a sequel to their rom-com.

"I can't actually reveal all of my secrets," Sydney exclusively told E! News at the Madame Web premiere Feb. 12, "but Glen and I—I mean I was talking to him this morning. We're talking about stuff."

However, when it comes to exactly what they're discussing, she cryptically added, "You never know, you'll have to wait and see."

As for Glen, he kept things equally mysterious, commenting on E! News Instagram of Sydney's interview with the zipped mouth emoji, a heart, prayer hands and the sunglasses emoji. (For more with Sydney, tune into E! News on Feb. 13 at 11 p.m. and don't miss Madame Web in theaters starting Feb. 14.)

While doing press ahead of Anyone But You's release last year, the pair's tight bond proved their onscreen chemistry was just as infectious off the screen. So much so, in fact, that the duo even sparked rumors that their romance had found its way into real life. However, both Sydney and Glen, who were each with their own partners at the time, chalked the chatter up to the film's romantic genre.