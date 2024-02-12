Usher Marries Jennifer Goicoechea in Vegas Ceremony During Super Bowl 2024 Weekend

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Usher’s Sexy Halftime Show, But Where Was Justin Bieber?!

Usher just said "Yeah!" to marrying Jennifer Goicoechea.

The singer tied the knot with the music executive in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, the same day he performed a medley of his greatest hits at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ.

News of the wedding comes just days after Usher and Jennifer—who share kids Sovereign, 3, and Sire, 2—obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada. In court records previously reviewed by E! News, the eight-time Grammy winner and his longtime love got the license on Feb. 8, but had not filed it prior to Usher's Super Bowl performance.

The couple were seen donning in matching white outfits at a Super Bowl after-party on Feb. 11. At the time, Usher, 45, wore a plethora of rings on his left hand—including a golden band on his wedding finger—while Jennifer, 40, paired her ivory top and high-waisted trousers with a pair of ivory gloves.