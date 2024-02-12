Usher Marries Jennifer Goicoechea in Vegas Ceremony During Super Bowl 2024 Weekend

Usher and partner Jennifer Goicoechea—with whom he shares kids Sovereign, 3, and Sire, 2—are officially married after saying “I do” during his milestone Super Bowl 2024 weekend.

Feb 12, 2024
Watch: 2024 Super Bowl: Usher’s Sexy Halftime Show, But Where Was Justin Bieber?!

Usher just said "Yeah!" to marrying Jennifer Goicoechea.

The singer tied the knot with the music executive in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, the same day he performed a medley of his greatest hits at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to a marriage certificate obtained by TMZ.

News of the wedding comes just days after Usher and Jennifer—who share kids Sovereign, 3, and Sire, 2—obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada. In court records previously reviewed by E! News, the eight-time Grammy winner and his longtime love got the license on Feb. 8, but had not filed it prior to Usher's Super Bowl performance.

The couple were seen donning in matching white outfits at a Super Bowl after-party on Feb. 11. At the time, Usher, 45, wore a plethora of rings on his left hand—including a golden band on his wedding finger—while Jennifer, 40, paired her ivory top and high-waisted trousers with a pair of ivory gloves.

photos
Usher's Family Tree

Jennifer was first linked to Usher in October 2019, when she was photographed kissing the "U Got It Bad" artist backstage at one of his shows. Four months later, the pair stepped out at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party together.

By September 2020, the duo welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign. Then, exactly twelve months later, Jennifer gave birth to their youngest child, son Sire. 

 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children," Usher—who is also dad to sons Usher "Cinco" V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, from his past marriage to ex Tameka Foster—told People earlier in February. "It wouldn't be odd for us to get married."

He added, "And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share."

To see photos of Usher tearing up the Super Bowl stage, keep reading.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Spotlights, Big Stage, Fifty Thousand Fans Screaming

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

H.E.R. Takes Center Stage

JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Confessions: They Totally Rocked the Stage

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Usher Onstage with Ludacris, Lil Jon, Jermaine Dupri and will.i.am

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

So Much Talent on One Stage 

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There's So Many Ways to Love This Performance

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This Was Something Special...

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

This Was Just Like Dynamite

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Bodies Rockin' From Side to Side

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

And He Said "Yeah!"

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

For Alicia Keys and Usher, It Started When They Were Younger...

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

They're Feeling the Love in this Club

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh my gosh

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

These Two Got Us Fallin' in Love

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock

Fans Were Totally Caught Up in This Epic Performance

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Can't Imagine This Super Bowl Without You, Usher

