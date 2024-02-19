Adam Sandler Has Plenty of NSFW Jokes While Accepting People's Icon Award at 2024 People's Choice Awards

Adam Sandler proved once again he's truly the big daddy of Hollywood.
After all, the Murder Mystery star was the recipient of the 2024 People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards Feb. 18. And he was most certainly feeling the love from the crowd at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (See every star from the ceremony here).
"I would like to say thank you recognizing me as the man who made our entire country the horniest this year," the 57-year-old said from the stage after receiving the award from close friend Jennifer Aniston, joking that he thought it was for Sexiest Man Alive instead. "And was by far the most talked about person in the bedroom by couples or throuples during fantasy role play."
Rocking a more formal look than he is known for, Sandler also pivoted to expresse his gratitude for his family—including wife of more than two decades Jackie, and daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15.
"My daughters, Sadie and Sunshine," he shared. "Not a minute goes by without me thinking of and how much I love you, you're my best friends and my darling wife Jackie, you are my partner for life. I love every car ride and every kiss we've ever had, forever and ever my girl."
Since his tenure as Saturday Night Live cast member in the early '90s, the nine-time PCA winner has seen no shortage of box office success—from his early hits like Billy Madison and Happy Gilmore to acclaimed roles in The Wedding Singer and Uncut Gems.
But that's not to say it's always been an easy ride.
"I used to go nuts. I had a quick temper, quick reactions," Sandler told AARP in 2022. "I made a lot of dumb mistakes and said a lot of stupid things. Looking back on relationships, I could be an ass. I was selfish. I was competitive with other comedians and stuff. My father would say, 'That guy's funny,' and I would say, 'Hey, I'm funny, blah, blah,' and he'd be, like, 'Why can't you both be funny?'"
But over the years, Sandler no longer feels the need to measure up, noting that he can "appreciate other people's talent now rather than competing."
That mentality has helped him throughout his career, especially when his films aren't necessarily met with rave reviews from critics. When it comes down to it, Sandler, who has spent much of his career making movies with his closest pals like Jennifer Aniston, David Spade and Kevin James, is more worried about them than himself.
"Mostly because I invite all these amazing people I care about to make movies with me," he admitted to AARP, "and I wish they didn't have to read s--t about whatever we've made. But I don't get too shook up."
In fact, he's not afraid to make jokes at his own expense and has roasted himself even while picking up major awards.
"I'd like to also give a shout out to my fellow nominees," he said while accepting the Best Male Lead Award at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, "who will now and forever be known as the guys who lost to f--king Adam Sandler."
And now he's the People's Icon.
