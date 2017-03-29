Just call these two King and Queen of the reunion game.

Less than a week after news broke that Leah Remini would be joining Kevin James for the season finale of Kevin Can Wait, the Hollywood stars came together to prepare for an unforgettable episode.

In several Instagram shots, fans were quickly reminded that the King of Queens stars still have the chemistry and humor that made their project so successful.

"Having a blast on the set of @KevinCanWaitCBS!" Leah teased on social media Wednesday evening. "I can't wait for you to see what @kevinjames and I are working on! #KevinCanWait"

The actress also shared an unscripted moment from the actual set where Kevin thought he was posing for a picture. In actuality, Leah had cameras already rolling.