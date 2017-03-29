Just call these two King and Queen of the reunion game.
Less than a week after news broke that Leah Remini would be joining Kevin James for the season finale of Kevin Can Wait, the Hollywood stars came together to prepare for an unforgettable episode.
In several Instagram shots, fans were quickly reminded that the King of Queens stars still have the chemistry and humor that made their project so successful.
"Having a blast on the set of @KevinCanWaitCBS!" Leah teased on social media Wednesday evening. "I can't wait for you to see what @kevinjames and I are working on! #KevinCanWait"
The actress also shared an unscripted moment from the actual set where Kevin thought he was posing for a picture. In actuality, Leah had cameras already rolling.
"Day one, Kevvy thinks he was taking a still photo #KevinCanWait #KevinCanWait," she joked online.
So what exactly brought these two stars back together after their beloved sitcom went off the air in 2007?
E! News confirmed that the pair will star in the two-part finale of Kevin Can Wait that includes Kevin's character coming out of retirement to reprise his undercover assignment in an ongoing police investigation.
Along the way, he will join fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci (Leah) where they will pose as husband and wife. All in a day's work, right?
Ever since King of Queens came to an end after nine successful seasons, Leah has worked on a variety of TV shows including The Exes, Leah Remini: It's All Relative and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.
As for Kevin, he scored several roles on the big screen such as Zookeeper, Paul Blart: Mall Cop and I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry.
Kevin Can Wait airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on CBS. And watch the two-part finale May 1 and 8.