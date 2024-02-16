How to Watch the 2024 People's Choice Awards and Red Carpet

The people have spoken, and now it's officially time to honor last year's biggest pop culture hits.
The 2024 People's Choice Awards will take place this Sunday, Feb. 18, at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger where 2023's most iconic films, TV shows, musicians and more will take home the coveted trophies.
As the only award show with the winners exclusively chosen by fans, you can expect to see many of your favorite actors, singers and content creators hitting the red carpet.
In a change-up from years past, the number of categories has expanded to 45 to include The Male Country Artist of the Year, The Female Country Artist of the Year, The Male Latin Artist of the Year and The Female Latin Artist of the Year.
Among the many 2024 nominees are industry icons including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Timothée Chalamet and Jennifer Aniston. Plus, Barbie and Oppenheimer will battle it out for Movie of the Year.
Keep reading to find out how you can watch the 2024 People's Choice Awards on TV and streaming, plus all the details on E! News' red carpet and interviews before the telecast.
When are the 2024 People's Choice Awards?
The 2024 People's Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.
How can I watch the 2024 People's Choice Awards?
The People's Choice Awards ceremony will air live on NBC, E! and Peacock from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be available to stream next day on Peacock.
What time are the 2024 People's Choice Awards?
The two-hour 2024 People's Choice Awards ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Who is hosting the 2024 People's Choice Awards?
Barbie star and 2024 PCAs nominee Simu Liu will host the star-studded night celebrating an epic year in pop culture.
Who is nominated at the 2024 People's Choice Awards?
Barbie is up for a whopping nine awards while fellow award season fave Oppenheimer is nominated for six. Among the many nominees are industry icons including Jennifer Aniston, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, Tom Cruise, Olivia Rodrigo, Michael B. Jordan and Pedro Pascal. Plus, reality TV favorites like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson are also up for awards, as is Swift's boyfriend and Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, who is nominated for athlete of the year. (See all the full list of nominations here.)
Who is being honored at the 2024 People's Choice Awards?
People's Icon Adam Sandler and Music Icon Lenny Kravitz will be celebrated for their unmatched careers while Lainey Wilson, Kylie Minogue and Kravitz will rock the house with epic musical performances.
Additional presenters include Abigail Spencer, Donald Faison, Georgia Flood, Jake Lacy, J.B. Smoove, Jeremy Renner, Joe Manganiello, Jon Cryer, Jon Hamm, Kane Brown, Kathryn Hahn, Lucy Hale, Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney and Victoria Monét.
When does the 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet begin?
Laverne Cox kicks off the red carpet pre-show at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the first hour airing on E! and the second hour on NBC, Peacock and E!. Cox will be joined by panelists Zuri Hall, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Loni Love to discuss and interview the night's nominees as they arrive on the red carpet. Plus, E!'s Glambot will capture ever epic fashion moment as the stars enter the ceremony.
The party continues with Erin Lim Rhodes hosting the People's Choice Awards Livestream from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), E! Online and TikTok. She'll will be joined by special correspondent Paige DeSorbo to get hot takes on fashion and behind-the-scenes moments, plus live interviews with the stars.
The 2024 People's Choice Awards air Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock.
And keep reading to see the best dressed stars ever on the PCAs red carpet.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)