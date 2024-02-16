How to Watch the 2024 People's Choice Awards and Red Carpet

Watch : People's Choice Awards: The Biggest Nominees!

The people have spoken, and now it's officially time to honor last year's biggest pop culture hits.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards will take place this Sunday, Feb. 18, at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger where 2023's most iconic films, TV shows, musicians and more will take home the coveted trophies.

As the only award show with the winners exclusively chosen by fans, you can expect to see many of your favorite actors, singers and content creators hitting the red carpet.

In a change-up from years past, the number of categories has expanded to 45 to include The Male Country Artist of the Year, The Female Country Artist of the Year, The Male Latin Artist of the Year and The Female Latin Artist of the Year.

Among the many 2024 nominees are industry icons including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Timothée Chalamet and Jennifer Aniston. Plus, Barbie and Oppenheimer will battle it out for Movie of the Year.