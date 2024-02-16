How to Watch the 2024 People's Choice Awards and Red Carpet

Watch: People's Choice Awards: The Biggest Nominees!

The people have spoken, and now it's officially time to honor last year's biggest pop culture hits.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards will take place this Sunday, Feb. 18, at Santa Monica's Barker Hanger where 2023's most iconic films, TV shows, musicians and more will take home the coveted trophies.

As the only award show with the winners exclusively chosen by fans, you can expect to see many of your favorite actors, singers and content creators hitting the red carpet.

In a change-up from years past, the number of categories has expanded to 45 to include The Male Country Artist of the Year, The Female Country Artist of the Year, The Male Latin Artist of the Year and The Female Latin Artist of the Year.

Among the many 2024 nominees are industry icons including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Bad Bunny, Olivia Rodrigo, Timothée Chalamet and Jennifer Aniston. Plus, Barbie and Oppenheimer will battle it out for Movie of the Year.

Keep reading to find out how you can watch the 2024 People's Choice Awards on TV and streaming, plus all the details on E! News' red carpet and interviews before the telecast.

When are the 2024 People's Choice Awards?

The 2024 People's Choice Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

How can I watch the 2024 People's Choice Awards?

The People's Choice Awards ceremony will air live on NBC, E! and Peacock from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will be available to stream next day on Peacock.

Paul Gilmore/NBC

What time are the 2024 People's Choice Awards?

The two-hour 2024 People's Choice Awards ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Who is hosting the 2024 People's Choice Awards?

Barbie star and 2024 PCAs nominee Simu Liu will host the star-studded night celebrating an epic year in pop culture.

Who is nominated at the 2024 People's Choice Awards?

Barbie is up for a whopping nine awards while fellow award season fave Oppenheimer is nominated for six. Among the many nominees are industry icons including Jennifer AnistonBeyoncé, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot RobbieTaylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, Tom Cruise, Olivia Rodrigo, Michael B. Jordan and Pedro Pascal. Plus, reality TV favorites like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Madix and Charity Lawson are also up for awards, as is Swift's boyfriend and Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce, who is nominated for athlete of the year. (See all the full list of nominations here.)

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Who is being honored at the 2024 People's Choice Awards?

People's Icon Adam Sandler and Music Icon Lenny Kravitz will be celebrated for their unmatched careers while Lainey Wilson, Kylie Minogue and Kravitz will rock the house with epic musical performances.

Additional presenters include Abigail Spencer, Donald Faison, Georgia Flood, Jake Lacy, J.B. Smoove, Jeremy Renner, Joe Manganiello, Jon Cryer, Jon Hamm, Kane Brown, Kathryn Hahn, Lucy Hale, Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney and Victoria Monét.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

When does the 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet begin?

Laverne Cox kicks off the red carpet pre-show at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with the first hour airing on E! and the second hour on NBC, Peacock and E!. Cox will be joined by panelists Zuri Hall, Zanna Roberts Rassi and Loni Love to discuss and interview the night's nominees as they arrive on the red carpet. Plus, E!'s Glambot will capture ever epic fashion moment as the stars enter the ceremony.

The party continues with Erin Lim Rhodes hosting the People's Choice Awards Livestream from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), E! Online and TikTok. She'll will be joined by special correspondent Paige DeSorbo to get hot takes on fashion and behind-the-scenes moments, plus live interviews with the stars. 

The 2024 People's Choice Awards air Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock.

And keep reading to see the best dressed stars ever on the PCAs red carpet.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Olivia WIlde

The actress showed lots of skin in a sexy, slinky black lace dress for the 2022 ceremony.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cardi B

Hot mama! The rapper wowed at the 2021 ceremony in a sparkly pink dress that showed off her signature curves.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Zendaya

The Euphoria star kept it classy and sexy with this black gown with the midsection cut out. The actress went on to win the Drama TV Star of 2019 and Movie Actress of 2019.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

The People's Icon of 2020 did not disappoint! J.Lo looked red hot in this sculptural scarlet dress.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Halle Berry

The Icon of 2021 Award recipient channels Catwoman in a sizzling, sparkling body suit by Rick Owens.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian attended the 2018 PCAs just a few months after giving birth to her daughter True Thompson.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Dwayne Johnson

The 2021 People's Icon rocked a color-blocked ensemble that really stood out.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kyle Richards

The RHOBH star gave a twist to the little black dress during the 2021 ceremony.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images
Leslie Jones

The comedian stunned in a colorful look consisting of a body-hugging green dress, purple hair and a rainbow clutch.

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Laverne Cox

The Live From E! red carpet host slayed in a feathered purple dress at the 2021 show.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani was honored with the Fashion Icon award at the 2019 PCAs, and she showed up looking like a queen ready to take her rightful place on her fashion throne.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Becky G

The Latin Artist winner shows lots of leg in a yellow and black Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high slit and side cut-out.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Tiffany Haddish

The comedian looked like a boss in this floral number.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian always knows how to rock a red carpet. This skintight floor length ensemble was one for the books and proved why she's nominated for the Style Star of 2019.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Garcelle Beauvais

The RHOBH star's statement boots were the most enviable accessory of the 2021 show.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jameela Jamil

She proved there's nothing more powerful than a great power suit.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross

It's safe to say the Fashion Icon Award recipient slayed on the red carpet. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Kendrick Sampson

The insecure star was dapper AF as he made his way down the red carpet.

Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Lovato

She may be cool for the summer but at the 2020 award show, Demi was red hot.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Storm Reid

In 2019, the A Wrinkle In Time actress looked gorgeous as she strolled down the red carpet in a patterned blue dress with incredible puffy sleeves. 

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Viola Davis

How to get away with looking incredible on a red carpet?! Just take a few notes from Viola Davis. The actress looked incredible in a floor length pretty pink gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her toned abs in this shirtless ensemble at the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards.

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC via Getty Images

Michaela Jae Rodriguez

The Pose alum looked like a Disney princess in a stunning white gown in 2022.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelsea Ballerini

The "Homecoming Queen" singer looked lovely in a pink ruffled crop top look with a matching mini-skirt.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star stunned in a gorgeous orange gown with a daring slip down the side.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
KJ Apa

He's not in Riverdale any more! KJ Apa went with a pink suit at the 2019 PCAs and apparently Archie is all grown up.

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Ghost Whisperer star rocked this royal blue look with matching eye shadow at the 2000 People's Choice Awards. The Ghost Whisperer star proved that she's always been a style icon.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Erika Jayne

The reality star looked completely at home on the carpet in a chic black tuxedo dress at the 2019 PCAs.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment
Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star went solo to the 2019 awards show, and stunned in a gorgeous white sleek gown.

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelly Rowland

The former Destiny's Child singer proved that she's still got it on the red carpet at the 2019 PCAs while wearing a beautiful patterned gown.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family)

Watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards this Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. on NBC, E! and Peacock. E!'s Live From E! red carpet kicks off at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

