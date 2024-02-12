Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively for Going to 2024 Super Bowl With BFF Taylor Swift

The marvelous banter keeps building for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.
After the actor dropped a Deadpool 3 preview during Super Bowl LVIII, he subtly poked fun at his wife, who was at the game with Taylor Swift.
"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?" he captioned a Feb. 11 Instagram photo, which showed him smiling in front of the TV, before cheekily adding, "Also, has anyone seen my wife?"
Ryan, 47, and Blake, 36—who have been married since 2012 and share children James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child whose name has yet to be shared publicly—are known for poking fun at each other online, so Ryan's joking post didn't come as a shock to any fans of the couple. In fact, they happily played along.
"She's TSwift's wife tonight," one Instagram user commented, "bud."
While another fan added, "Your wife living her best life being besties with The Music Industry."
And considering the sparkling night Blake was having as she watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, it makes sense that Ryan would want to be part of the fun.
After all, Blake showed up to the 2024 Super Bowl, donning vibrant curls, a red tracksuit and a gold Tiffany & Co. chain necklace, along with an exciting roster of friends. In addition to Taylor, the Gossip Girl alum watched the Chiefs road to victory alongside Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Teller, and more.
Despite the fun group, the game itself was quite the nailbiter—and many fans pointed out the stress-induced reactions of Blake, Taylor, and the rest of the group watching from their box. However, the Chiefs emerged victorious in overtime, and won their second consecutive Super Bowl title, with a score of 25-22.
Blake and Taylor's squad wasn't the only star-studded suite at Allegiant Stadium, either. More celebrities like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, and Ariana Grande showed up to watch the big game.
