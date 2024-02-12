Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively for Going to 2024 Super Bowl With BFF Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds poked fun at his wife Blake Lively’s night out with Taylor Swift at the 2024 Super Bowl in a Feb. 11 Instagram post.

By Olivia Evans Feb 12, 2024 6:04 PMTags
Blake LivelyTaylor SwiftRyan ReynoldsSuper BowlCelebrities
Watch: 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

The marvelous banter keeps building for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

After the actor dropped a Deadpool 3 preview during Super Bowl LVIII, he subtly poked fun at his wife, who was at the game with Taylor Swift.

"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?" he captioned a Feb. 11 Instagram photo, which showed him smiling in front of the TV, before cheekily adding, "Also, has anyone seen my wife?"

Ryan, 47, and Blake, 36—who have been married since 2012 and share children James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child whose name has yet to be shared publicly—are known for poking fun at each other online, so Ryan's joking post didn't come as a shock to any fans of the couple. In fact, they happily played along. 

"She's TSwift's wife tonight," one Instagram user commented, "bud."

While another fan added, "Your wife living her best life being besties with The Music Industry."

photos
Taylor Swift & Her Squad Cheer on Travis Kelce at 2024 Super Bowl

And considering the sparkling night Blake was having as she watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, it makes sense that Ryan would want to be part of the fun. 

After all, Blake showed up to the 2024 Super Bowl, donning vibrant curls, a red tracksuit and a gold Tiffany & Co. chain necklace, along with an exciting roster of friends. In addition to Taylor, the Gossip Girl alum watched the Chiefs road to victory alongside Ice Spice, Lana Del Rey, Keleigh Teller, and more. 

Despite the fun group, the game itself was quite the nailbiter—and many fans pointed out the stress-induced reactions of Blake, Taylor, and the rest of the group watching from their box. However, the Chiefs emerged victorious in overtime, and won their second consecutive Super Bowl title, with a score of 25-22. 

Blake and Taylor's squad wasn't the only star-studded suite at Allegiant Stadium, either. More celebrities like Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, Khloe Kardashian, and Ariana Grande showed up to watch the big game. 

Read on to see every star on the sidelines at Super Bowl LVIII

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Lady Gaga & Michael Polansky

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Blake Lively

Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Paul McCartney & Taylor Swift

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Russell Wilson & Ciara

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Miles Teller & Keleigh Teller

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Elon Musk

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, La La Anthony, Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

The Daily Stardust/ CPR / BACKGRID

Lizzo

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z & Rumi Carter

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Jared Leto

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Janelle Monáe & Aitana Rinab Perez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Post Malone

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Paul Rudd & Jack Sullivan Rudd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Braxton Berrios & Alix Earle

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rex Linn & Reba McEntire

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Andra Day

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Daniel Durant

Harry How/Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Sheryl Crow

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Lindsey Vonn

