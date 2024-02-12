Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively for Going to 2024 Super Bowl With BFF Taylor Swift

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blue Ivy & More Celeb Arrivals!

The marvelous banter keeps building for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

After the actor dropped a Deadpool 3 preview during Super Bowl LVIII, he subtly poked fun at his wife, who was at the game with Taylor Swift.

"Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?" he captioned a Feb. 11 Instagram photo, which showed him smiling in front of the TV, before cheekily adding, "Also, has anyone seen my wife?"

Ryan, 47, and Blake, 36—who have been married since 2012 and share children James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, as well as a fourth child whose name has yet to be shared publicly—are known for poking fun at each other online, so Ryan's joking post didn't come as a shock to any fans of the couple. In fact, they happily played along.

"She's TSwift's wife tonight," one Instagram user commented, "bud."

While another fan added, "Your wife living her best life being besties with The Music Industry."