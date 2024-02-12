Hailey Bieber Debuts Hair Transformation at the 2024 Super Bowl

Watch : 2024 Super Bowl: Usher’s Sexy Halftime Show, But Where Was Justin Bieber?!

Hailey Bieber just scored a new look.

The Rhode founder brought her beauty A-game to the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, as she sported a subtle, yet striking transformation of dark chocolate brown tresses while enjoying the game with Justin Bieber.

Although Hailey is known for her signature brunette locks, she upped the ante by going even darker and having an almost black hair color. She styled her new 'do in effortless waves with a center part.

The 27-year-old also added an unexpected twist to her minimalistic attire for the NFL game in Las Vegas between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers (See all of the celebs cheering on the teams here).

If anything, Hailey seemingly tapped into TikTok's "Mob Wife" aesthetic, pairing a fuzzy animal-print coat from Saint Laurent with a white T-shirt and denim pants. Her husband slightly coordinated with her, wearing a light brown shirt from Marine Serre that featured its crescent moon print and a black ball cap.