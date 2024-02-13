Real Housewives' Melissa Gorga Is “Very Picky” About Activewear, but She Loves This $22 Sports Bra

We included these products chosen by Melissa Gorga because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Melissa is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes down to it, the Real Housewives stars are just like us when it comes to their fashion. Melissa Gorga shared, "The truth is I never take sweats off. Ever." The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member remarked that she usually wears "uncomfortable clothes" when you see her on Instagram, but she's actually all about the activewear.
During a recent Amazon Live session, Melissa said, "I'm very very picky about workout clothes," explaining that her comfortable Amazon finds "fit awesome, feel awesome, and wash really well."
In addition to her workout essentials, Melissa shared the bodysuit her daughter Antonia Gorga recommends, the heated mug she adores, and a light-up mirror she uses all the time. If you want sleek activewear that's next-level comfortable, you'll adore these Melissa-approved Amazon finds.
TL;DR: Melissa's most popular Amazon find: The Gym People Womens Sports Bra ($23)
Melissa Gorga's Amazon Essentials
The Gym People Womens Sports Bra Longline Wirefree Padded With Medium Support
"I love the built-in bra. It's super comfortable. Let me tell you that I'm super super super picky about sports bras and this one really isn't a sports bra because you can wear it as a shirt. I hate when you have to put a sports bra on and put another shirt on top. I think it's annoying. I have this in a medium and I feel like it's the perfect size for me. I have this in black and nude too. I like the length of these. It hits the [top of the] legging perfectly. I have a pink one too. You need these because they are a game-changer. You can just throw it on."
Melissa's pick comes in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. There are 29 colorways to choose from. This top-seller has 27,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Automet Women's Cinch Bottom Sweatpants
"These are a pair of sweats I am addicted to. These are great sweats for around the house. I like to scrunch them up on the bottom and put on a cute sock and a sneaker."
Melissa's sweatpants come in 17 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL. This style has 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
G Gradual Women's Joggers with Zipper Pockets
"How cute are they? They fit perfect. They feel awesome. They fit like a glove. Don't they look so expensive, but they're affordable. They have zip pockets. I love how they are at the bottom. They're just really really cute. These are my everyday pants. I have them in black too. I have them in grey also. You need them in every color. They're so affordable. They're good quality. I promise you that. From the second I wake up, I throw them on."
Melissa's joggers come in 16 colors with sizes ranging from XS to XXL.
Intgoodluckycc Slouch Socks
"These are cute, little scrunchy socks. I'm all about athleisure and being comfortable. If you want great, affordable things that look good and feel good, this is it. You need at least five pairs of these."
You can get these socks in 7 colorways.
Nike Women's Race Running Shoe
"These are my favorite Nikes. I wear them all the time. They're cute. They're the best running around sneakers."
Melissa's sneakers have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are several colorways to choose from.
Pumiey Women's Square Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"I want to show you something that Antonia found that she insists are the best of the best of the best. These are stretchy bodysuits. They feel like butter. They're like second skin. These feel incredible. Antonia's obsessed with them. I had to steal them from her room. They are amazing. They feel amazing. I like that they're not too thick. They have the thong back."
This bodysuit is available in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. It comes in 10 colorways.
TheraGun Prime Quiet Deep Tissue Therapy Massage Gun
"This thing is no joke. It is the best. It will loosen your muscles. It will loosen your tight back. This has been amazing whenever your muscles are sore. All the boys in my house use it like crazy. It's major. It takes the tension away. It really does help release soreness and loosen you up."
This device has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Deiovwxs 8-Inch Lighted Makeup Mirror, 10X Magnification, 3 Color Led Lights
"It comes in different colors. It's an awesome mirror. You can charge it and it still works. You can put it in different shades of light. One side is regular and the other is [zoomed in] times ten, so that's why I love this mirror. When I do my makeup, sometimes the mirror on the wall is just too far away. I need one that's up close."
Melissa's mirror comes in 6 colors and has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nextmug Temperature-Controlled, Self-Heating Coffee Mug
"I bring this cup with me every single morning because it heats everything up. I'm addicted to this cup. You will be too. It's a little bit of a splurge, guys, but you will not care. It will be your favorite thing you've ever had. The best thing ever. Get the cup."
Melissa's mug comes in 6 colors and it has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
AAA Fulfillment Vanity Mirror with Lights
"This is the big dog. Gorgeous. How beautiful is this mirror? It also changes tone and brightness with yellow light and white light. I think it's so so gorgeous. A friend of mine actually created this. I feel like if you're looking for a vanity mirror, how cute is this? It moves. That's what I like about this. It's not just stationary."
