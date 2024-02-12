Usher and Longtime Love Jenn Goicoechea Get Marriage License Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Fans were already fallin’ in love with Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime show. But this may not be the only reason to congratulate him. He and Jenn Goicoechea recently obtained a marriage license.

Watch: Get to Know Usher's Family Before He Takes the Stage at the Super Bowl

While Usher has been caught up in preparing for his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, he may have had time to still take a major step with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

The eight-time Grammy winner and his longtime love obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Feb. 8—just days before his star-studded Big Game performance at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11—according to court records. However, it's not confirmed if Usher and Jenn have tied the knot as a marriage certificate has yet to officially be filed.

E! News has reached out to Usher's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Even though the news may have fans going OMG, Usher and Jenn have been together for quite some time. In fact, the couple first generated romance rumors in 2019. 

And when it came to their spark, Usher and Jenn continued to let it burn. Fast-forward to September 2020, and the pair welcomed their first child together: daughter Sovereign Bo, 3. The following year, they added another family member by welcoming son Sire Castrello, 2. The little ones joined Usher's sons Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

And while fans will just have to stay tuned to see whether Usher and Jenn said "yeah!" to marriage, he recently hinted he wouldn't be opposed to tying the knot.

"Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are," the singer told People earlier this week, later adding, "We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?"

"And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share," he added. "That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."

Want to learn more about Usher's family? U don't have to call. Keep reading to learn more about his loved ones here.

Usher "Cinco" Raymond V

Usher became a dad for the first time on Nov. 27, 2007, when he and then-wife Tameka Foster welcomed son Usher Raymond V.

The singer (real name Usher Raymond IV) nicknamed him Cinco as a nod to him being the fifth member of the family to bear the name.

"I have one son, Cinco, who does not like to be called Usher," the singer told Tamron Hall in 2022, "who tries to get away from it."

  

 

Naviyd Raymond

Usher and Tameka welcomed Naviyd Raymond on Dec. 10, 2008.

According to the Grammy winner, his second son "really loves entertainment" and is perhaps dad's biggest critic.

"Not only does he watch my show, but he gives me critiques," Usher quipped to Tamron Hall. "He's like, 'You missed this thing. you didn't do this thing.' And I'm like, 'Yeah that's the point. It's not supposed to be the same every night.'"

 

Tameka Foster

Tameka is Usher's first wife. She worked with the singer as his stylist before their relationship turned romantic in 2005.

The pair tied the knot on Aug. 3, 2007—just months after announcing their engagement—before celebrating their marriage with a larger wedding ceremony on Sept. 1, 2007.

However, their romance fizzled out by June 2009, with Usher filing for divorce in Atlanta. Though the divorce was finalized five months later, Usher and Tameka spent years fighting in court over the custody of their two sons

Ultimately, the R&B icon was awarded primarly custody of Usher V and Naviyd in 2012. 

In recent years, Usher and Tameka appeared to be on good terms. He wished the fashion designer a happy Mother's Day in 2023, writing on Instagram, "Thank you for the gifts you've given. I appreciate you."

Sovereign Raymond

Usher became a girl dad after girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea gave birth to their first child together—a daughter named Sovereign Raymond—on Sept. 24, 2020.

"Sovereign is such a beautiful word and name to me," he shared of the moniker's meaning in 2021 interview with Extra. "A supreme ruler is obviously the defined name."

And since the little one is the only girl in his brood, Usher quipped at the time, "She's definitely ruling the household."

Sire Raymond

Usher and Jennifer welcomed son Sire Raymond on at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2021. At the time, the baby boy arrived weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

"He's different than any of my other kids," Usher told People in 2022. "I've managed to have a little code going with him when I talk to him and how we speak to each other. He makes me mush."

Jennifer Goicoechea

Jennifer was first linked to Usher in October 2019, when she was photographed kissing the "Yeah!" artist backstage at one of his shows. Four months later, the pair stepped out at Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party together.

"I have an amazing partner, a support system," Usher said of the music exec in a 2023 interview with People. "We have any amazing dynamic between our relationship where I'm able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them."

