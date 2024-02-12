Usher and Longtime Love Jenn Goicoechea Get Marriage License Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Watch : Get to Know Usher's Family Before He Takes the Stage at the Super Bowl

While Usher has been caught up in preparing for his 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, he may have had time to still take a major step with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea.

The eight-time Grammy winner and his longtime love obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Feb. 8—just days before his star-studded Big Game performance at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11—according to court records. However, it's not confirmed if Usher and Jenn have tied the knot as a marriage certificate has yet to officially be filed.

E! News has reached out to Usher's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Even though the news may have fans going OMG, Usher and Jenn have been together for quite some time. In fact, the couple first generated romance rumors in 2019.

And when it came to their spark, Usher and Jenn continued to let it burn. Fast-forward to September 2020, and the pair welcomed their first child together: daughter Sovereign Bo, 3. The following year, they added another family member by welcoming son Sire Castrello, 2. The little ones joined Usher's sons Usher "Cinco" Raymond V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.