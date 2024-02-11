Exclusive

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Share Rare Insight into Their Relationship During Super Bowl Party Date

During a date night at a Super Bowl 2024 party, TikToker Alix Earle and Miami Dolphins Braxton Berrios spoke to E! News about their relationship and how he supports her amid public scrutiny.

Alix Earle and boyfriend Braxton Berrios looked more smitten than ever as they stepped out for a date night in Las Vegas before the Big Game.

Speaking exclusively to E! News at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's 2024 Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the TikToker and Miami Dolphins wide receiver offered rare insight into their relationship.

For one thing, Alix, who has more than 6.4 million followers, is grateful for her boyfriend's support amid the public scrutiny she deals with.

"I think having him by my side has been really helpful," the 23-year-old said. "He's always really supportive of me and if I ever get in my head or overthink anything, he's there to keep me grounded and bring positive energy. So I'm grateful to have him by my side."

Alix and Braxton, 28, began dating in 2023, with her confirming on a live Call Me Daddy podcast in November that the athlete is her boyfriend. Since then, he has guest-starred on several of Alix's TikToks.

"I am enjoying it," Braxton told E! News. "It's like, my way to support her. This is what she does, and honestly, it's been a new world for me, but it's been a lot of fun."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Fanatics

Alix has already shared TikToks of the two during their trip to Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Braxton named the No. 1 highlight of their visit so far, ahead of the Super Bowl, which takes place Feb. 11.

"Room service," he said, and his girlfriend concurred, saying, "I was going to say that! I was literally going to say, the room service that we have been getting is so good and like, the breakfast in bed, the bacon, was really great today."

Braxton agreed, "That was a good start."

—Reporting by Rachel Smith

