Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Share Rare Insight into Their Relationship During Super Bowl Party Date

Watch : 2023 ESPYS: Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Make Red Carpet Debut

Alix Earle and boyfriend Braxton Berrios looked more smitten than ever as they stepped out for a date night in Las Vegas before the Big Game.

Speaking exclusively to E! News at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin's 2024 Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the TikToker and Miami Dolphins wide receiver offered rare insight into their relationship.

For one thing, Alix, who has more than 6.4 million followers, is grateful for her boyfriend's support amid the public scrutiny she deals with.

"I think having him by my side has been really helpful," the 23-year-old said. "He's always really supportive of me and if I ever get in my head or overthink anything, he's there to keep me grounded and bring positive energy. So I'm grateful to have him by my side."

Alix and Braxton, 28, began dating in 2023, with her confirming on a live Call Me Daddy podcast in November that the athlete is her boyfriend. Since then, he has guest-starred on several of Alix's TikToks.