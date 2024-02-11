The Viral Bissell Steam Cleaner Removes Stains in Mere Seconds and I Could Not Be More Amazed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I moved into my apartment, there was paint all over the wooden floors. Maintenance and management were not responsive and none of my go-to cleaning products did the trick. I bought a scrubber that worked eventually, but it took so much time and multiple sprays of cleaning fluid to clean up one tiny speckle of paint, let alone all of it.

One night, I was watching QVC and saw a video of the Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner and I was mesmerized. As someone who lives for grossly satisfying products, I was compelled to try it. Plus, it came in pink, which was a bonus.

I could not believe how quickly this little machine removed those paint spots from my floor, grease from the kitchen, and self-tanner that stained the bathroom tile. I just put in some water, waited seconds for it to heat up, and all those problems disappeared in a second.

This handy gadget saves me time (no more scrubbing for the win)! It prevents me from spending as much money on cleaning liquids since this only needs water. This product also helped my skin. Let me explain what may be a niche situation. As someone with super-sensitive skin, a long cleaning session often results in some allergic reactions or breakouts that take forever to disappear.

I could not be more obsessed with this product and I'm not the only one who feels this way. It has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.