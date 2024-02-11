The Viral Bissell Steam Cleaner Removes Stains in Mere Seconds and I Could Not Be More Amazed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When I moved into my apartment, there was paint all over the wooden floors. Maintenance and management were not responsive and none of my go-to cleaning products did the trick. I bought a scrubber that worked eventually, but it took so much time and multiple sprays of cleaning fluid to clean up one tiny speckle of paint, let alone all of it.
One night, I was watching QVC and saw a video of the Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner and I was mesmerized. As someone who lives for grossly satisfying products, I was compelled to try it. Plus, it came in pink, which was a bonus.
I could not believe how quickly this little machine removed those paint spots from my floor, grease from the kitchen, and self-tanner that stained the bathroom tile. I just put in some water, waited seconds for it to heat up, and all those problems disappeared in a second.
This handy gadget saves me time (no more scrubbing for the win)! It prevents me from spending as much money on cleaning liquids since this only needs water. This product also helped my skin. Let me explain what may be a niche situation. As someone with super-sensitive skin, a long cleaning session often results in some allergic reactions or breakouts that take forever to disappear.
I could not be more obsessed with this product and I'm not the only one who feels this way. It has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner
This bundle comes with 10 useful attachments: Accessory Nozzle, Extension Hose, Flat Scraping Tool, Grout Brush, Fabric Steamer, Window Squeegee, Angle Concentrator, And Detail Brush.
Amazon has the machine in white and green. QVC has this in green. Wayfair has the green.
Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner Set of 2
If you want to make sure you're always prepared, you can get this 2-pack. Keep one as a backup or give it away as a gift.
There are three colorways to choose from: white, pink, and purple.
Reasons I Love the Bissell Steam Shot Handheld Steam Cleaner
- It works in seconds.
- I don't have to wait for it to dry after cleaning.
- It's chemical-free since it only uses water.
- The device is lightweight and compact for easy storage.
- The power cord is long, so I don't need to regroup and plug it into another outlet as I clean a whole room.
- It eliminates 99.9% of germs and bacteria, according to the brand.
It's clear that I adore this gadget, but if you need additional info before you shop, check out some of the reviews.
Bissell Steam Shot Reviews
A fan of the product gushed, "This was a purchase I made after watching far too many tik tokers express their love for the product. I fell for the trap but I'm pleased that I did! Super easy to use, lightweight, and works like a champ on so many different surfaces and items. I've cleaned shower tiles, couch cushions, and Nike sneakers with this bad boy. It's a great cleaning item to have on hand."
"Game changer! Super easy to use; so many unique attachments. I use this virtually to clean everything; pillows and bedding; curtains, grout , high traffic areas like carpets, air ducts, restrooms, toilets, couches! Again with someone who has pets this has made such a difference in sanitation. Also eliminates harsh chemicals for all the people in the home who are sensitive to cleaning products and scents," an Amazon customer wrote.
A shopper raved, "I can't believe how much stuff this steamer comes with for this price, especially since it actually works really well lol. I didn't realize it came with a hose or squeegee, or garment steamer head! It's awesome. I just bought it impulsively because everyone recommends it and I needed a better one... This machine is worth the price just for how much easier it makes cleaning the fridge. It's so much less painful for me that I can do it way more often."
If you're still shopping, check out grossly satisfying cleaning products.