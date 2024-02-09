Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams' Reunion May Make You Cry Dawson-Style

And while Michelle has previously expressed hope that she and her costars could reunite onscreen, Katie isn't quite sure fans are actually all that interested in what their characters are up to now.

"I'm so grateful for that experience," she told Screen Rant in 2022. "We've definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives."

She continued, "I think it's great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it's like, do we want to see them not at that age? We all decided we don't actually."

