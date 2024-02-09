Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams' Reunion May Make You Cry Dawson-Style

This Dawson's Creek reunion was worth the wait.
Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams, who rose to fame together as Joey Potter and Jen Lindley on the late-'90s WB teen drama reunited at the star-studded opening of Chanel's first watches and fine jewelry flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.
Katie, 45, sported a black Chanel pantsuit over a lace bralette, while Michelle, 43, wore a plaid, buttoned-up minidress by the designer, paired with black tights and black sandals.
In addition to the pair, other celebs spotted at the event included Carey Mulligan, Kerry Washington, Amandla Stenberg, Seth Meyers, Sadie Sink, Natasha Lyonne, America Ferrera, Elizabeth Olsen, Chase Sui Wonders and Cazzie David.
Kate and Michelle's sweet photo op comes more than five years after the duo reunited with fellow Capeside High alumni James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, Busy Phillips, and more to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Dawson's Creek.
"I think we've all sort of seen each other over the years, but not everybody all together," Katie told Entertainment Weekly during its 2018 Dawson's Creek reunion issue. "And never for long enough."
Months earlier, the Batman Begins actress said she was really excited by the fans' response to the 20th anniversary of the series.
"At the time we were working a lot and we were so young and it was hard to understand the impact," Katie told E! News at a 2018 Grammys party, "so it's really nice when people bring it up 20 years later and I feel really grateful about that."
And while Michelle has previously expressed hope that she and her costars could reunite onscreen, Katie isn't quite sure fans are actually all that interested in what their characters are up to now.
"I'm so grateful for that experience," she told Screen Rant in 2022. "We've definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives."
She continued, "I think it's great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it's like, do we want to see them not at that age? We all decided we don't actually."
In addition to the cast of Dawson's Creek, costars from other shows have also gotten together for fun reunions over the years. See several of such heartwarming moments below: