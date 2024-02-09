Usher Drops New Album Ahead of Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Performance

Usher dropped his ninth, and first since 2016, studio album Coming Home two days before he takes on Super Bowl LVIII's Halftime Show.

Watch: Usher Releases Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

This news will have you saying OMG. 

Usher's fans have it bad good, as the singer released his new album Coming Home—his first since 2016—two days before he tackles his next career milestone: the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He shared the exciting news on social media, which included a preview of each of the album's 20 new tracks.

"COMING HOME | OUT NOW," he captioned his Feb. 9 post alongside a peach emoji as an homage to the album's cover. "To my Day 1s...I love y'all...I know it's been a long time coming. I hope U love it as much as I do. #COMINGHOME go get it!!!"

Among the album's songs are a number of collaborations, featuring artists such as H.E.R.Summer Walker21 Savage and Burna Boy

"After the journey that I've had in life over the last six years, I feel like I'm coming back to start," Usher told USA Today in an interview published Feb. 9 of the album's title. "I'm more refreshed and more refined as a result of so many experiences that I've been able to come through."

photos
Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversies

His ninth studio album, Coming Home acts as a kind of feather in the cap of what has been a significant year for Usher. Not only is he set to take on the Super Bowl in a matter of days, but the 45-year-old has also recently completed a 100-show Las Vegas Residency run

And he's ready to bring all that experience along with his decades of performing to football's biggest stage. 

"I've been doing this for 30 years," Usher told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 18. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."  

Yet, while the "Yeah!" singer knows most people tune into the Super Bowl for the game itself, he wants to leave viewers with a show they'll never forget. 

"I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I'm hoping they walk away with something that's healing them," he said. "Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we're looking at right now in the present."

But until Usher steps onto the stage at the Feb. 11 face off of the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, keep reading for some of the most epic Halftime shows of all time. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

2023

Rihanna's red hot performance also served as her announcement for her pregnancy with baby No. 2.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2020

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history with their performance at the 2020 Super Bowl, becoming the first two Latinas to lead a halftime performance. Lopez even had the chance the share a sweet moment on the stage with her child, Emme, performing together in front of the large crowd.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

2017

Lady Gaga made quite the impression at the 2017 Super Bowl when she dropped in from the sky at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Complete with pyrotechnics and multiple costume changes, the performance featured electric renditions of her hits "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Telephone," "Just Dance," "Million Reasons" and "Bad Romance."

Rob Carr/Getty Images
2015

Katy Perry attracted the largest audience in the history of Super Bowl halftime shows with a powerhouse medley that included "Roar," "Teenage Dream" and "Firework" with appearances from Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliot

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
2014

Joined by special guests The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruno Mars brought the funk to Super Bowl XLVIII with smash hits like "Locked Out of Heaven" and "Just the Way You Are."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Beyoncé

The singer reunited with Destiny's Child band members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for a sizzling group performance during her headliner set.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
2012

Madonna's powerhouse performance (including her hits "Give Me All Your Luvin," "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and more) was almost upstaged my M.I.A.'s middle finger. Almost. 

Kevin Mazur/Wireimage
2011

The Black Eyed Peas had a tough act to follow after The Who killed it in 2010. But the Grammy-winning group brought down the house during the Super Bowl XLV halftime show with their hits "I Gotta Feeling," "Boom Boom Pow" and "Let's Get It Started."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
2010

The Who's lead singer Roger Daltrey and lead guitarist Pete Townshend added some serious rock n' roll to Super Bowl XLIV.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2009

Jennifer Hudson belted out the National Anthem like only a Dreamgirl could at Super Bowl XLIII in Tampa.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

2007

From "Purple Rain" to "Let's Go Crazy," Prince brought the party to Florida during Super Bowl XLI.

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

2006

The Rolling Stones were dishing out plenty of satisfaction during the Super Bowl XL halftime show with their classic rock hits "Start Me Up," "Rough Justice" and "I Can't Get No Satisfaction."

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

2005

Paul McCartney rocked out during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, playing a medley of songs including "Live and Let Die" and the Beatles hit "Hey Jude."

Al Bello/Getty Images

2003

No doubt Super Bowl XXXVII's halftime show was going to be a hit when Gwen Stefani joined Sting onstage for a duet of "Message in a Bottle."

KMazur/WireImage

2003

Beyoncé is no stranger to the big game. She got her Latin flare on with Carlos Santana during the Super Bowl XXXVII pregame show and sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl XXXVIII the following year.

KMazur/WireImage

2002

Bono and the boys performed three of their hit songs when U2 hit the stage for a special 9/11 tribute performance during Super Bowl XXXVI.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2001

Rock gods met pop superstars midgame at Super Bowl XXXV when Aerosmith was joined by *NSync, Britney Spears and Mary J. Blige for a star-studded halftime performance of "Walk This Way."

KMazur/WireImage

2001

Super Bowl XXXV began in true boy-band fashion with a Backstreet Boys rendition of the national anthem.

Brian Bahr / Getty Images

2000

Phil Collins delivered with his performance of "Two Worlds" during Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta.

Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives

2000

Christina Aguilera and Enrique Iglesias helped entertain millions of fans with their performance of "Celebrate The Future Hand in Hand."

