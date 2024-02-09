Usher Drops New Album Ahead of Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Performance

This news will have you saying OMG.
Usher's fans have it
bad good, as the singer released his new album Coming Home—his first since 2016—two days before he tackles his next career milestone: the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He shared the exciting news on social media, which included a preview of each of the album's 20 new tracks.
"COMING HOME | OUT NOW," he captioned his Feb. 9 post alongside a peach emoji as an homage to the album's cover. "To my Day 1s...I love y'all...I know it's been a long time coming. I hope U love it as much as I do. #COMINGHOME go get it!!!"
Among the album's songs are a number of collaborations, featuring artists such as H.E.R., Summer Walker, 21 Savage and Burna Boy.
"After the journey that I've had in life over the last six years, I feel like I'm coming back to start," Usher told USA Today in an interview published Feb. 9 of the album's title. "I'm more refreshed and more refined as a result of so many experiences that I've been able to come through."
His ninth studio album, Coming Home acts as a kind of feather in the cap of what has been a significant year for Usher. Not only is he set to take on the Super Bowl in a matter of days, but the 45-year-old has also recently completed a 100-show Las Vegas Residency run.
And he's ready to bring all that experience along with his decades of performing to football's biggest stage.
"I've been doing this for 30 years," Usher told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 18. "I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it's a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point."
Yet, while the "Yeah!" singer knows most people tune into the Super Bowl for the game itself, he wants to leave viewers with a show they'll never forget.
"I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I'm hoping they walk away with something that's healing them," he said. "Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we're looking at right now in the present."
