Usher Drops New Album Ahead of Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Performance

Watch : Usher Releases Star-Studded Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer

This news will have you saying OMG.

Usher's fans have it bad good, as the singer released his new album Coming Home—his first since 2016—two days before he tackles his next career milestone: the Super Bowl Halftime Show. He shared the exciting news on social media, which included a preview of each of the album's 20 new tracks.

"COMING HOME | OUT NOW," he captioned his Feb. 9 post alongside a peach emoji as an homage to the album's cover. "To my Day 1s...I love y'all...I know it's been a long time coming. I hope U love it as much as I do. #COMINGHOME go get it!!!"

Among the album's songs are a number of collaborations, featuring artists such as H.E.R., Summer Walker, 21 Savage and Burna Boy.

"After the journey that I've had in life over the last six years, I feel like I'm coming back to start," Usher told USA Today in an interview published Feb. 9 of the album's title. "I'm more refreshed and more refined as a result of so many experiences that I've been able to come through."