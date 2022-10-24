Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up.
The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.
So, Usher filmed a message for the 42-year-old after she missed his concert.
"Happy birthday Kim! I saw your post, I hate that you didn't make it to the show last night," Usher said on his Oct. 23 Instagram Stories. "But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come."
The "OMG" singer said he knows Kim is still celebrating her special day—which is the perfect excuse for a concert do-over at a later date.
"You can celebrate it at the next show if you come then, or whenever!" he added. "We got three more shows."
In other words, there are three more chances for Kim to dance, dance like it's the last, last night of her life.
Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Tracy Romulus, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq and Stephanie Shepherd were set to see the performance and attend a dinner at Carbone on Oct. 22. They set off for Vegas in Kylie Jenner's private jet, but the aircraft couldn't touch down "due to the wind," Kim shared, which put a real dent in the night's planned itinerary.
But after the Las Vegas plans were squashed, they headed back to Los Angeles and, naturally, went to In-N-Out Burger for a meal.
It's truly the perfect plan B if you have to get In-N-Out of your original plans.