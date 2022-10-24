Usher Sends Message to Kim Kardashian After She Misses His Vegas Performance

Watch : Why Kim Kardashian's Vegas Birthday Trip Was Canceled

Kim Kardashian, you don't have to worry 'bout a thing, 'cause Usher has more shows lined up.

The SKIMS founder was set to attend Usher's Las Vegas performance for her birthday, but, as Kim shared on her Oct. 22 Instagram Stories, her plane could not land to get her to the show due to extreme weather conditions.

So, Usher filmed a message for the 42-year-old after she missed his concert.

"Happy birthday Kim! I saw your post, I hate that you didn't make it to the show last night," Usher said on his Oct. 23 Instagram Stories. "But listen, open arms to you, whenever you want to come."

The "OMG" singer said he knows Kim is still celebrating her special day—which is the perfect excuse for a concert do-over at a later date.

"You can celebrate it at the next show if you come then, or whenever!" he added. "We got three more shows."