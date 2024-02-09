Leah Remini Reacts to New Beyoncé Wax Figure Comparisons

Watch : Lizzo's New Wax Figure Is Good as Hell

Leah Remini is crazy in love with this comparison.

Beyoncé's new wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, England on Feb. 8, donning a replica of one of the "Halo" singer's sparkling bodysuits with her signature caramel curls and smokey eye makeup look to match.

But fans were quick to note that her statue may actually bear a resemblance to someone else. In fact, many are comparing the new statue to The King of Queens alum.

"That's leah remini with a tan," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the new figure. Another chimed in, joking, "Beyoncé Giselle Leah Remini-Knowles-Carter." Meanwhile, one user admitted, "I thought this was Leah Remini before I opened the pic."

And Leah, who also often wears her caramel brown hair in curls with a smokey eye look, couldn't help but gush over the comparison to Queen Bey.

"I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!" the 53-year-old wrote on X Feb. 8. "This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!"