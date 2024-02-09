Leah Remini Reacts to New Beyoncé Wax Figure Comparisons

A new wax figure of Beyoncé debuted at Madame Tussauds in England, but just like renditions in the past, fans are comparing it to the likes of another star.

Leah Remini is crazy in love with this comparison. 

Beyoncé's new wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, England on Feb. 8, donning a replica of one of the "Halo" singer's sparkling bodysuits with her signature caramel curls and smokey eye makeup look to match.

But fans were quick to note that her statue may actually bear a resemblance to someone else. In fact, many are comparing the new statue to The King of Queens alum. 

"That's leah remini with a tan," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the new figure. Another chimed in, joking, "Beyoncé Giselle Leah Remini-Knowles-Carter." Meanwhile, one user admitted, "I thought this was Leah Remini before I opened the pic."

And Leah, who also often wears her caramel brown hair in curls with a smokey eye look, couldn't help but gush over the comparison to Queen Bey.

"I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!" the 53-year-old wrote on X Feb. 8. "This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!"

photos
Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Looks

But this isn't the first time the wax museum has been criticized for its depiction of Beyoncé. In fact, in 2017, the New York City location debuted a figure that many critics noted did not look like the Grammy winner, comparing it to the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Christina Aguilera and Kate Gosselin.

Following the backlash, Madame Tussauds responded to the controversy.

"Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted," their statement to E! News at the time noted. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures."

And just days later, the museum removed the "Single Ladies" singer from their floor to undergo a makeover.

"We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé," Madame Tussauds New York told the New York Times. "We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure and she is on display."

Keep reading to see more iconic celebrity wax figures.

Madame Tussauds
Rihanna

Shine bright like a diamond RiRi! The Grammy winner's wax figure makes her debut at Madame Tussauds New York before her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance. 

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas
Lizzo

The "Juice" singer was feelin' good as hell when she unveiled her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Shawn Mendes

The singer-songwriter's Madame Tussauds Wax Figure, which is housed in Berlin, is unlike any other's in that you can literally lie next to it for a snuggle-worthy photo opp. 

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Ariana Grande

Social media users were quick to critique the statue after it was unveiled at Madame Tussauds London.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds New York
Priyanka Chopra

The Isn't It Romantic actress strikes a pose next to her wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ariana Grande

We're saying thank you, next to this eerily accurate wax figure of the pop star, which was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany. 

ANL/REX/Shutterstock
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Check out these wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian

Don't be fooled! This is not actually KoKo. 

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds Orlando
Jason Momoa

The actor's Aquaman alter-ego makes waves at Madame Tussauds Orlando.

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Ed Sheeran

The figure looked identical to the British star, including his guitar and flannel shirt. 

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Steve Aoki

The Grammy nominee celebrates the DJ Experience launch at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. 

Buda Mendes/Getty Images; John Phillips/Getty Images
Beyoncé

This Madame Tussauds wax figure of Bey looks way more like Bey.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hangs out with her doppelganger.

Tristar Media/Getty Images
Ryan Gosling

Hey girl, it's Ryan Gosling's look-alike!

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star meets her doppelganger.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood
Zoe Saldana

Seeing double! The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 actress mimics her wax twin at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Laverne Cox

The actress helps unveil her Madame Tussauds wax figure in Hollywood, California.

VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

The Victoria's Secret model poses with her wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Shanghai, China.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Jason Derulo

The singer jumps with his wax figure at its unveiling at Madame Tussauds Hollywood.

Beck Diefenbach
Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones star leans on his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Beck Diefenbach/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds San Francisco
Stephen Curry

The basketball star dribbles with his wax counterpart at Madame Tussauds in San Francisco.

Anita Bugge/Getty Images
Miley Cyrus

The pop star's wax image models Christmas attire at Madame Tussauds in Berlin.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images
Cody Simpson

The Australian singer gives a kiss to his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Orlando.

Jonathan Short/Madame Tussauds
Adele

The "Hello" singer is recreated at Madame Tussauds in London.

Courtesy: Jerod Harris/WireImage
Anne Hathaway

Madame Tussauds in Hollywood shows their wax version of the actress.

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Angelina Jolie

This Angelina Jolie wax figure is dressed similar to what she wore at the BAFTA Awards in London in February 2014.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds
Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm twinning with his wax look-alike at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Press Association via AP Images
Benedict Cumberbatch

The British actor stands next to his identical wax twin at Madame Tussauds in London.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Madame Tussauds
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo gets another wax figure of herself at Madame Tussauds in New York.

Alex Huckle/Getty Images
Zayn Malik

One Direction fans wipe away tears following the news of the departure of Zayn Malik from One Direction on March 31, 2015 in London, England.

photos
View More Photos From Celeb Wax Figures
