Leah Remini Reacts to New Beyoncé Wax Figure Comparisons

Leah Remini is crazy in love with this comparison.
Beyoncé's new wax figure was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, England on Feb. 8, donning a replica of one of the "Halo" singer's sparkling bodysuits with her signature caramel curls and smokey eye makeup look to match.
But fans were quick to note that her statue may actually bear a resemblance to someone else. In fact, many are comparing the new statue to The King of Queens alum.
"That's leah remini with a tan," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the new figure. Another chimed in, joking, "Beyoncé Giselle Leah Remini-Knowles-Carter." Meanwhile, one user admitted, "I thought this was Leah Remini before I opened the pic."
And Leah, who also often wears her caramel brown hair in curls with a smokey eye look, couldn't help but gush over the comparison to Queen Bey.
"I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!" the 53-year-old wrote on X Feb. 8. "This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé!"
But this isn't the first time the wax museum has been criticized for its depiction of Beyoncé. In fact, in 2017, the New York City location debuted a figure that many critics noted did not look like the Grammy winner, comparing it to the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Christina Aguilera and Kate Gosselin.
Following the backlash, Madame Tussauds responded to the controversy.
"Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted," their statement to E! News at the time noted. "Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures."
And just days later, the museum removed the "Single Ladies" singer from their floor to undergo a makeover.
"We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé," Madame Tussauds New York told the New York Times. "We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure and she is on display."
