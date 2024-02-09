Prince Harry Reaches Settlement in Phone Hacking Case

Watch : Prince Harry Reacts After Phone Hacking Case Win

Prince Harry has been awarded an additional sum.

Five years after the Duke of Sussex sued Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for alleged phone hacking over a 15-year span in the 1990s and 2000s, the company has been ordered to pay Harry an additional sum.

Harry's attorney David Sherborne announced during a Feb. 9 hearing that MGN and the prince had reached a settlement that would see the publisher covering his legal costs and damages as well as an interim payment of 400,000 pounds ($505,000) for invading his privacy with phone hacking and other illegal snooping, per NBC News.

"After our victory in December," he said in a statement on Harry's behalf outside the court room which was shared with E! News. "Mirror Group have finally conceded the rest of my claim. Everything we said was happening at Mirror Group was in fact happening, and indeed far worse as the Court ruled in its extremely damaging judgement."

The prince's statement continued, "As the judge has said this morning, we have uncovered and proved the shockingly dishonest way the Mirror Group acted for many years and then sought to conceal the truth."