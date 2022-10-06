Prince Harry, Elton John and More Take Legal Action Against British Tabloid for "Abhorrent Activity"

Watch : Elton John Defends Harry & Meghan's Private Jet Use

Prince Harry and Elton John are among a group of celebs who have launched new lawsuits against Associated Newspapers.



In addition to the Duke of Sussex, along with the singer and Elton's husband David Furnish, Associated Newspapers—the publisher of British tabloids Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday—are also facing suits filed by Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, and Baroness Doreen Lawrence of Clarendon.

According to court documents obtained by Variety, three separate lawsuits have been filed against the company in London's High Court by Gunnercooke, who represent Elton and Furnish, Elizabeth and Doreen. Per the outlet, Prince Harry and Sadie's lawsuits have not appeared in court records but their law firm has confirmed that legal action "has been launched."



According to an Oct. 6 press release shared to E! News from the Hamlins law firm (who are representing Prince Harry and Frost), these "individuals have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers."