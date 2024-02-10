How King Charles and Kate Middleton’s Health Challenges Are Already Changing the Royal Family

Watch : Prince William Breaks Silence on King Charles III’s Cancer Diagnosis

When King George VI was diagnosed with lung cancer in the 1950s, hardly anyone outside the walls of Buckingham Palace knew about it.

For a time, even the monarch himself didn't know the extent of his condition, doctors not wanting to stress him even further.

Only after the king died at the age of 56, turning his 25-year-old eldest daughter into Queen Elizabeth II, did the rest of the world find out just how ill he had been.

That level of secrecy was not an option for King Charles III, who announced Feb. 5 that he'd been diagnosed with cancer and would be stepping back from public-facing duties while he underwent treatment.

"There would be a great deal of speculation if nothing was said by the palace," royals correspondent Sharon Carpenter exclusively told E! News. At the same time, "though we are seeing more transparency than ever before when it comes to the health of the monarch, there's still a lot of information that hasn't been given."