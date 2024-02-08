Tablescaping Essentials to Elevate Your Next Dinner Party Aesthetic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's a certain art to setting a good table and entertaining. Instagram and TikTok are full of great trends and examples, from over-the-top florals to simple and modern, from tasteful to whimsical. But getting that #FYP aesthetic take a lot of work. To give you a little design inspiration, I've compiled a list of tablescaping essentials that can elevate your dinner party to the next level. Whether you're on a budget, going all out, keeping it casual, or maintaining a formal vibe, you'll find the perfect additions for your dining set. Your hosting checklist starts now.
If you're looking to entertain with a chic touch, there are vintage-inspired goblets (in pink) and gold silverware. If you'd like your decor to go cute and quirky, there's a tabletop fire pit and a disco ball ice bucket. Going for textures? There's a bouquet of pampas grass and delicate confetti lights to be strewn around the table. Your guests will immediately want to send your table setting and dinnerware to the ‘Gram.
So keep scrolling for innovative decor inspo and dinner party essentials that will make your hosting experience a memorable one.
Gibson Home Rockabye 12-Piece Melamine Plastic Dinnerware Set
Available in 16 colors, you're sure to find something you like with this 12-piece dinnerware set. It includes four dinner plates, dinner bowls, and smaller bowls, and everything is made of a durable, chip-resistant, BPA-free plastic material. One user reported, "Super easy to clean, heavy duty, and look great with any meal."
Aignis Flameless LED Candles, Set of 12
Add a warm glow to your table setting with this set of 12 flameless LED candles. They're powered by AA batteries (not included), plus they're water-resistant. You can control them via remote and adjust the timer, mode, and brightness.
catadog Adjustable Shot Glass Dispenser
Are shots on the menu? Pour six of them instantly with this shot glass dispenser (that also comes with shot glasses). And if you don't want to pour six shots, there are stoppers so you can control the flow of liquid.
Wild Autumn Natural Dried Pampas Grass, 96 Pieces
Whatever your style, this bouquet of dried pampas grass will fit in. It comes with 96 pieces, so you have plenty to distribute amongst your space, and this fan noted that they're "perfect for decorating!!! They are so full, easy to arrange."
Scallop Border Cotton/Linen Napkins, Set of 4
These cloth napkins are the perfect accent to any table setting. They feature adorable scalloped edges, contrasting colors, and they're machine washable.
Noodle Bowl Set
This adorable floral bowl is just right for your next bowl of ramen. It comes with chopsticks and a holder for your chopsticks (that's very coquette trendy), and even features a cutout in the bowl for you to rest your chopsticks.
Lydia Wine Glasses, Mixed Set of 4
Whatever you're drinking, it's going to taste better in these elegant, iridescent wine glasses. They come in a set of four and shimmer with each sip.
Maeve by Anthropologie Dessert Plates, Boxed Set of 4
These colorful, quirky plates are magnifique. One reviewer summed it up perfectly, "These graphics are incredible -- the prints make these feel so unique; and the box they come in would be perfect for gifting. Plus-- they are dishwasher and microwave safe so they could even be the most adorable everyday addition to any dinnerware collection!"
Disco Ball Ice Bucket
Create a Studio 54 vibe on your table with this disco ball ice bucket. It has an insulated lining to keep cubes cold for hours and it's 30% for a limited time.
Modern Mixology Bartender Kit
This 8-piece cocktail shaker set has everything you need to take your at-home bartending up a notch. It includes a double-sided jigger, strainer, bottle opener, mixing spoon, ice tongs, and recipe cards, plus a wooden stand for keeping it all together.
Libbey Selene 2-Piece Cake Stand with Lid
Elegantly display your cakes and assorted bake goods with this cake stand and lid. Reviewers agree that it's dinner party perfect with one reviewer commenting, "This is absolutely gorgeous and sturdy. I received many compliments on the appearance of it during a dinner party. Although the glass is heavy, my 8-year-old can gently lift the top and place it back down."
Lola Vase
Minimalist and modern, this vase is sure to gather compliments at your next event. It has a matte finish, measures 13.5 inches high, and is on sale for a limited time.
ZKCCNUK Cereal Bowls, Set of 4
Lightweight and budget-friendly, these pastel bowls are made of a wheat straw fiber that's durable and easy to clean. They're smooth, elegant for serving, and are even microwave and dishwasher-safe.
SMIRLY Charcuterie Boards Gift Set
If charcuterie boards are your thing, then this gift set is a must-have. It features sauce bowls, cheese knives, hidden drawers, slate labels, dessert forks, and more. This shopper raved, "We used this for our Christmas dinner party and it was a hit. Looked nice on our appetizer table and a lot of fun to put together."
Yungala Pink Wine Glasses, Set of 6
Elegant and vintage-inspired, you'll feel like royalty when you sip from these wine glasses. They're dishwasher-safe and this fan glowed, "I got these to dress-up my table, and I'm absolutely thrilled to have these to beautify my everyday life! They're strong, with well-defined details on them. They really are lovely!"
COCOBOWLCO Coconut Bowl & Wooden Spoons Bowl Set of 4
Get a rustic vibe with these textured coconut bowls and wooden spoons. The bowls are made from actual coconut shells and can hold up to 16 ounces. Reviewers rave that they're also sturdy and easy to clean.
Large Serving Plate
Measuring 12 x 8 inches, this porcelain serving plate is sure to make a statement on any table. Featuring a vintage-inspired tiger and tassel design, it's also dishwasher and microwave-safe.
Tribal Cooking 49-Piece Gold Silverware Set
What table would be complete with the perfect silverware? This 49-piece set features service for 8 people and includes everything from a salad fork to a dinner spoon. Shown here is a gorgeous gold style, but you can also get it in silver and black.
Houswise Tabletop Fire Pit Smores Maker Kit
With this tabletop smores maker kit, you add an immediate wow factor to your dessert game. It comes with roasting sticks, fuel, and a burn time of up to one hour. Plus, it's compact and easy to set up.
120pc light up balloon lights
Make your table setting a romantic wonderland with these confetti lights. They last up to 12 hours and come with 120 pieces that can be strewn around your space.
Mismatched China Plates, Set of 4
These mismatched china plates are vintage, playful, and deliver just the right touch to any decor. They're also available as large bowls, small bowls, dessert plates, and lunch plates.
If you're done setting up for your dinner party, check out these cool items that will make you think you're living in the future.