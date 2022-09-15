The 20 Most-Loved Home Entertaining Picks From Amazon With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're prepping for an upcoming holiday or if you just want your place to be the ultimate hangout spot for your friends and family, home entertaining isn't easy. It takes a lot of time and thought to pull off a successful event. Thankfully, you don't have to spend a ton of money to be the host with the most. There are so many great affordable finds from Amazon that are perfect for home entertaining. From game nights to holiday celebrations and everything in between, Amazon has you covered.
If you need a little guidance, Amazon has a section full of the most popular, highly-rated picks for entertaining.
Amazon's Top-Rated Home Entertaining Picks
Smirly Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Impress your friends when you fill this charcuterie set with your favorite snacks. This set has seving knives, serving bowls for dips and sauces, and sampler forks. It has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Loved everything about it! Exactly as described. Giftable, easy to clean and sturdy. Makes a nice presentation for our guests. Thank you!"
WPHUAW 24oz Cocktail Shaker Bar Set
Turn into a mixologist when you have this cocktail shaker on hand. The set has a shaker cup, an airtight lid, a built-in strainer, a measuring spoon, and a bar spoon. The bundle has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the set raved, "I LOVE making my margaritas in this shaker! It was purchased as a gift for me. I may order another one to be able to make 2 at a time!"
JoyJolt 4-Piece Afina Cocktail Glasses Set,
Sip your favorite beverage from one of these martini glasses. These stemless glasses are elegant and stable. The set comes in a beautiful gift box. The best part? These are dishwasher-safe. Now, you don't have to waste your time cleaning your glassware. The set has 9.300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper explained, "Don't you hate it when your favorite martini spills over the shallow angle of a typical martini glass? or what about when you're gesturing and the tall, top-heavy glass falls over? Thankfully there's a fix for both problems. These glasses have a steeper angle (no sloshing off the edge) and are bottom weighted without a stem. (instead of top heavy and easy to tip over) I'm a repeat buyer (not an employee or paid reviewer) who loves these glasses!"
Stainless Steel Taco Stand- Set of 4
Prevent your tacos from spilling over with these convenient holders. Plus, they're a great display for your counter. And, yes, they are safe to place in the grill, oven, and dishwasher since they're stainless steel.
"The size is great, they are easily washable, and it brings the joy back to taco night. What did I ever do without these? I don't make soft shelled tacos anymore without them," a fan of the product reviewed.
De'Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Machine, Latte & Cappuccino Maker, 15 Bar Pump Pressure + Manual Milk Frother Steam Wand
Be your own barista with this easy-to-use espresso machine. Use this to make delicious lattes, espressos, and cappuccinos in the comfort of your home. This machine has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I love this thing! Simple to use, the frother is great, it's not too big on the counter and homemade cappuccino is a treat and a joy. Add a couple of biscotti and I'm transported to Roma! I recommend the stainless pitcher for frothing."
Masirs Collapsible Party Tray
Display your desserts, appetizers, or even some shot glasses with this three-tiered tray. This item 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper said, "This is AMAZING for entertaining!! It stores flat and super easy! Then, when you need it again it's literally so easy to put together a toddler could do it! Sturdy, decorative and easy to use and store. Great Combos!!!"
Bodum 11571-109 Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter,
Make your own cold brew with this pour over ice coffee maker. This makes 8 4 oz cups of coffee. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe, which is always a win. It has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lipper International Acacia Wave Serving Bowl
Use this as a salad bowl or even a decorative item or a centerpiece. This is one of those staples that is truly timeless. It has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Secura Electric Wine Opener, Automatic Electric Wine Bottle Corkscrew Opener
This electric, cordless wine opener has 25,500+ 5-star amazon reviews & it's so easy to use. Never struggle to open a bottle of wine ever again. This electric, cordless wine opener is a total game-changer. Read more about it here.
Lifver Drink Coasters with Holder, Absorbent Coaster Sets of 6
Protect your countertops and coffee tables with these marble-looking drink coasters. This set has 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Housewares Solutions Froz Ice Ball Maker
Take your beverages to the next level with these spherical ice trays. This product has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "I've had other ice ball molds before but I tossed them because they weren't easy to clean and the shape would be hit or miss. This one is easy to use and the ice is a perfect sphere. Love it."
Hawaiian Shaved Ice and Snow Cone Machine
Create snow cones, shaved ice, slushies, margaritas, and more with this fun, easy-to-use machine. It has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A fan of the product raved, "This is by far the best item I've ever purchased! The shaved ice is truly fluffy snow and 1 of the molds fills a larger size bowl! Sometimes I don't even put syrup in it and just eat the snow. I have a medical condition that makes me overly sensitive to heat so when I'm coming in from outside, drenched in sweat & feeling like I may black out, I'll have a bowl of shaved ice and by the end of the bowl my body is totally cooled down! Definitely buy! You won't be disappointed!"
HOME EC Premium Stainless Steel Salt and Pepper Grinder Set of 2
These brushed stainless salt and pepper shakers are easy to grip and they bring a modern, classy touch to your table. This set has 17,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer
Aerate your wine to perfection with this handy product that you can put on your wine bottle. It's easy to use and effortless to clean. This aerator has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper, "Best Aerator Ever. I have had several aerators, but this is by far my favorite. It definitely makes a difference in the flavor of the wine, and it is so easy to use and clean! It eliminates all dripping, too. Plus it was one of the cheaper options! Perfect!"
ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set
Use this to muddle and crush your ingredients for sauces, drinks, guacamole, pesto, and salsa. The set has 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Scandinovia Unbreakable Premium Drinking Glasses- Set of 6
Bring a fun pop of color to your party with these bright glasses. The set has 4,600+ 5-star reviews.
Kook Glass Carafe Pitchers, Beverage Dispensers
Add a touch of class with these high-quality, easy-pour pitchers. They're dishwasher-safe for easy, breezy clean up. These have 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Margaritaville Key West Frozen Concoction Maker with Easy Pour Jar and XL Ice Reservoir
You'll feel like you're in Margaritaville with this frozen cocktail maker. This machine has 2,100+ 5-star reviews.
A shopper reviewed, "Having a ball with this thing. So easy and every drink is amazing!! I don't even know what Im doing as Im using what I have on hand in my bar and not really following exact recipes. They have all come out fabulously. Its the ice consistency that makes this machine a winner. Get it!!"
Jillmo Whiskey Decanter Set, 1250ml Whiskey Decanter with 2 Whiskey Glasses
Have an enjoyable drinking experience with this whiskey decanter and matching glasses.
Home Redefined Modern Elegant Serving Tray
Use one of these serving trays for drinks, to display a centerpiece, or for an elegant decorative touch. There are 32 colors to choose from and this product has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
