Everything You Need for that Coastal Cool Home Aesthetic We All Can’t Get Enough of

If nothing makes you happier than the feeling of tranquility as you're walking down sandy beaches like the main character you are, then you're probably just as obsessed with the laid-back, beachy aesthetic as much as we are. Think this: You hear waves crashing on the shore as you're walking into your beautiful home wearing a flowy white dress, looking to relax in your luxurious yet understated living room with a coastal interior design. Doesn't it sound incredible? Well luckily, you don't even have to live by the sea to incorporate this relaxing vibe that draws inspiration from the sand, sea, and sky into your home. Whether you live in a studio apartment in New York City or a cabin in the woods in North Carolina, nothing is stopping you from turning your home into the nautical and serene style that gives you peace, especially with such easy access to so many coastal chic decor and furniture pieces from our favorite brands (ahem, we're talking about you, Serena and Lily).

If you're feeling a little lost and not so sure how to incorporate this type of interior design into your home, we've got you covered with all the answers. In coastal interiors, expect royal/navy or pastel blues paired with crisp whites and abundant natural textures like wood, linen, jute, and rattan. Incorporating essentials such as wood beams, washed linens, cashmere, alpaca, and plaster walls is also crucial to capture the authentic coastal vibe. But instead of completely revamping your home, a few simple little touches can also do wonders no matter your budget. So, if you're ready to transform your space into a truly timeless and relaxing sanctuary, keep scrolling for our top home furniture and decor picks that'll help you achieve your ideal coastal cool aesthetic.