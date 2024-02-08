Everything You Need for that Coastal Cool Home Aesthetic We All Can’t Get Enough of

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If nothing makes you happier than the feeling of tranquility as you're walking down sandy beaches like the main character you are, then you're probably just as obsessed with the laid-back, beachy aesthetic as much as we are. Think this: You hear waves crashing on the shore as you're walking into your beautiful home wearing a flowy white dress, looking to relax in your luxurious yet understated living room with a coastal interior design. Doesn't it sound incredible? Well luckily, you don't even have to live by the sea to incorporate this relaxing vibe that draws inspiration from the sand, sea, and sky into your home. Whether you live in a studio apartment in New York City or a cabin in the woods in North Carolina, nothing is stopping you from turning your home into the nautical and serene style that gives you peace, especially with such easy access to so many coastal chic decor and furniture pieces from our favorite brands (ahem, we're talking about you, Serena and Lily).
If you're feeling a little lost and not so sure how to incorporate this type of interior design into your home, we've got you covered with all the answers. In coastal interiors, expect royal/navy or pastel blues paired with crisp whites and abundant natural textures like wood, linen, jute, and rattan. Incorporating essentials such as wood beams, washed linens, cashmere, alpaca, and plaster walls is also crucial to capture the authentic coastal vibe. But instead of completely revamping your home, a few simple little touches can also do wonders no matter your budget. So, if you're ready to transform your space into a truly timeless and relaxing sanctuary, keep scrolling for our top home furniture and decor picks that'll help you achieve your ideal coastal cool aesthetic.
Butler Selena Blue & White Rattan Bar Cart
You obviously need a place to put your arsenal of Caza Azul and wine bottles, and this two-tiered rolling cart offers ample space for your favorite spirits, glassware, and cocktail tools. It's also on sale for only $370 right now, which is unheard of when it comes to luxury bar carts. So step on it girlies!
Crate & Barrel Greta Scalloped Raffia Floor Lamp
Even though it's technically part of Crate & Kids, that isn't stopping us from purchasing this beautiful floor lamp since it goes perfectly with the coastal chic vibe. We just love how the brushed brass base infuses a chic industrial flair that harmonizes flawlessly with the scalloped raffia shade.
Joss & Main Redrow Console Table
Joss and Main really did it. They crafted a coastal console table that is stunning and versatile, featuring a crosshatched rattan pattern reminiscent of a chic beach find washed ashore. Umm, yes please!
Serena & Lily Beachcomber Cotton Throw
Nothing makes a space homier than a throw blanket that brings the whole vibe together, and this waffle cotton throw in a pastel blue colorway is exactly what you need to achieve the coastal home aesthetic of your dreams. Pair it with matching throw pillows for the complete beachy look.
Threshold Perry Rattan Woven Bench Cream
This stunning woven bench comes pre-assembled and seamlessly combines style with functionality. Ideal for your entryway, it effortlessly blends with your decor while offering practicality. What more can you want?
Rugs USA Ivory Anna Scalloped Jute 6' x 9' Area Rug
This handmade jute-style mat is available in five sizes and is crafted from eco-friendly and pet-friendly materials. Its low pile design ensures versatility, making it suitable for any space in your home. But we also can't help but think how chic it would look in the living room!
Birch Lane Kerta Aluminum Outdoor Bar Stool
You can't tell us these bar stools don't look like they came straight from a glossy magazine photo of a five-star luxury hotel in the south of France?! Seriously, the stained wood, rounded edges, and navy blue/white patterned woven back are just to die for. They're also water, UV, and rust-resistant.
Ireliare Modern Farmhouse Lamps (Set of 2)
Affordable yet chic, this set of two modern lamps is complete with LED bulbs, a dimmable touch control feature, and two convenient USB charging ports. Need I say more?
Serena & Lily Cabo Woven Placemats (Set of 4)
These may be on the pricier side, but they have to be the most gorgeous placemats we've ever seen. Made from a mix of durable banana leaf and colorful cotton, these babies take spills like no other and will last you a lifetime.
Serena & Lily La Jolla Basket
This handmade gem of a basket rocks a rounded shape, conveniently placed handles, and an incredibly crafted lid. It's light but tough, totally practical, and gorgeous. Plus, it can hold whatever you throw its way—clothes, books, throws, you name it.
Birch Lane Mariah Bar Stool
If you're after a comfy chair with a bit more cushion than your regular barstool, this contemporary cane chair is where it's at. It also still gives off that cute beachy look you're going for.
Serena & Lily Tapered Candles (Set of 6)
Elevate your space with these sterling blue tapers, handcrafted in small batches along the coast of Maine. Made using a traditional Danish candle-making technique, each taper boasts a unique hue, perfect for mixing and matching to create a stunning visual feast.
Once you're done with your living room decor, turn your bedroom into a cozy sanctuary with these home essentials.