Why Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Was “Miserable” During His Super Bowl Season

Watch : Christian McCaffrey Stops Olivia Culpo From Buying a Super Bowl Suite

A Super Bowl ring doesn't come without a price.

And for Kelly Stafford, wife to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, that meant feeling endless stress throughout the whole season leading up to his 2022 Super Bowl win.

"I felt like I was so nervous that Super Bowl year for Matthew," she told guest Emily Mayfield—who is married to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield—on the Jan. 20 episode of her The Morning After podcast. "Every game, I couldn't hold anything down. I was miserable. Literally miserable. I think I weighed 90 lbs."

In fact, the 33-year-old couldn't even enjoy the victory—the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20—due to anxiety. That's why she prefers when her husband's team isn't predicted to win.

"Looking back, it was just very blurry," Kelly added. "But it's nice for everyone when there's no expectations."

But that's not to say she's not always pushing for her husband of nine years to enjoy his success. Back in 2022, Kelly came to Matthew's defense when critics wondered if he was worthy of a Hall of Fame title after winning Super Bowl LVI.