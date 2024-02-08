Why Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Was “Miserable” During His Super Bowl Season

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, recently recounted the stress of her husband’s 2022 Super Bowl victory.

A Super Bowl ring doesn't come without a price. 

And for Kelly Stafford, wife to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, that meant feeling endless stress throughout the whole season leading up to his 2022 Super Bowl win. 

"I felt like I was so nervous that Super Bowl year for Matthew," she told guest Emily Mayfield—who is married to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield—on the Jan. 20 episode of her The Morning After podcast. "Every game, I couldn't hold anything down. I was miserable. Literally miserable. I think I weighed 90 lbs."

In fact, the 33-year-old couldn't even enjoy the victory—the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20—due to anxiety. That's why she prefers when her husband's team isn't predicted to win. 

"Looking back, it was just very blurry," Kelly added. "But it's nice for everyone when there's no expectations."

But that's not to say she's not always pushing for her husband of nine years to enjoy his success. Back in 2022, Kelly came to Matthew's defense when critics wondered if he was worthy of a Hall of Fame title after winning Super Bowl LVI.

photos
Super Bowl 2024: All the Star-Studded Commercials

"Can y'all just let him enjoy this?!" she wrote on her Instagram Story days after the game. "It went from Matthew can't win, to Matthew can't win against winning teams, to Matthew can't win big games, to Matthew can't win playoff games, to Matthew can't win it all—and now—the debate on the HOF?"

And, since the Hall of Fame is reserved for players and coaches who have been retired for at least five years, Kelly—who shares daughters Chandler, 6, Sawyer, 6, Hunter, 5, and Tyler, 3,  with the quarterback—made the point that the then-hot topic debate wasn't worth discussing. 

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"We shouldn't be talking about the HOF because he isn't done playing this game," she continued. "If you don't believe he is a HOFer—I can't wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining year—just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above. So let's table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you."

Although Kelly continues to defend Matthew for his on-field goals, their family time is even sweeter. Read on for their best moments. 

Instagram
Welcome Home

On the field, Matthew Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks of the NFL. But when the football player comes home, he's simply dad. 

Instagram
Falling in Love

During bye-week, Matthew and his wife Kelly Stafford treated their kids to a festive fall day near their home in Los Angeles. 

Instagram
B-Day Bash

"33 and grateful for the people that fill this home," Kelly wrote when celebrating her birthday. "Thankful for these girls' contagious smiles and for a husband who never fails to make me laugh." 

Instagram
Summer Days

"A pier breakfast, turned beach day, turned watching pro female surfing competition…" Kelly wrote on Instagram. "Pretty epic summer day with great 'aloha vibes.'"

Instagram
No. 1 Fans

After playing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Matthew was able to reunite with three of his daughters in a suite. 

Instagram
Rest & Recharge

After cheering for Dad all day long, it's no surprise that Matthew's kids just want to snuggle after game day. 

Instagram
Go Blue

Whether they are at the stadium or going to school, Matthew's daughters love to wear the Rams' team colors. 

Instagram
Playtime

When Matthew worked from home during COVID-19 shutdowns, his daughters quickly wore him out. 

Instagram
Family Matters

"My whole heart in one photo," Kelly wrote on Instagram when capturing her daughters snuggling by Matthew. 

