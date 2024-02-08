Why Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Was “Miserable” During His Super Bowl Season

A Super Bowl ring doesn't come without a price.
And for Kelly Stafford, wife to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, that meant feeling endless stress throughout the whole season leading up to his 2022 Super Bowl win.
"I felt like I was so nervous that Super Bowl year for Matthew," she told guest Emily Mayfield—who is married to Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield—on the Jan. 20 episode of her The Morning After podcast. "Every game, I couldn't hold anything down. I was miserable. Literally miserable. I think I weighed 90 lbs."
In fact, the 33-year-old couldn't even enjoy the victory—the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20—due to anxiety. That's why she prefers when her husband's team isn't predicted to win.
"Looking back, it was just very blurry," Kelly added. "But it's nice for everyone when there's no expectations."
But that's not to say she's not always pushing for her husband of nine years to enjoy his success. Back in 2022, Kelly came to Matthew's defense when critics wondered if he was worthy of a Hall of Fame title after winning Super Bowl LVI.
"Can y'all just let him enjoy this?!" she wrote on her Instagram Story days after the game. "It went from Matthew can't win, to Matthew can't win against winning teams, to Matthew can't win big games, to Matthew can't win playoff games, to Matthew can't win it all—and now—the debate on the HOF?"
And, since the Hall of Fame is reserved for players and coaches who have been retired for at least five years, Kelly—who shares daughters Chandler, 6, Sawyer, 6, Hunter, 5, and Tyler, 3, with the quarterback—made the point that the then-hot topic debate wasn't worth discussing.
"We shouldn't be talking about the HOF because he isn't done playing this game," she continued. "If you don't believe he is a HOFer—I can't wait for him to prove you wrong in his remaining year—just like he did IN ONE YEAR to everyone who said all the things listed above. So let's table this talk until he actually retires? Thank you."
Although Kelly continues to defend Matthew for his on-field goals, their family time is even sweeter. Read on for their best moments.