Watch Every Must-See Commercial From Super Bowl 2022

This year, brands have enlisted a bevy of A-listers—including Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis and Kevin Hart—for their Super Bowl LVI commercials. See all the star-studded ads below!

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 02, 2022 11:52 PMTags
Super BowlCelebrities
Watch: Megan Thee Stallion "Out of Her Element" in 2022 Super Bowl Commercial

Expect to see plenty of familiar faces during the 2022 Super Bowl.

Not only will viewers tuning into Super Bowl LVI see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., but they can also expect loads of A-list actors and musicians to grace the screen during commercial breaks.

This year, brands have enlisted celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Mila Kunis, Demi Moore, Kevin Hart, Guy Fieri, Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd to star in their spots. In fact, some companies are even teasing their Super Bowl ads with cameos from Idris Elba and Charlie Puth, releasing star-studded sneak peeks online to get fans hyped up before game day.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, viewers will also see first-time Super Bowl ads from companies like DoorDash, Fivver and Crypto.com.

From beat-boxing animals to wacky special effects, it seems there's going to be no shortage of entertainment even when there aren't any football players on the field.

photos
Best Super Bowl National Anthem Singers

Keep scrolling to watch 2022 Super Bowl commercial teasers and full ads!

AT&T Ad Starring Demi Moore and Mila Kunis

No, you're not being Punk'd! Demi Moore and Mila Kunis join forces for an AT&T commercial that hilariously highlights their mutual link to Ashton Kutcher. Watch the ad here.

Uber Eats Ad Starring Gwyneth Paltrow

What does Gwyneth Paltrow's controversial candle taste like? The Goop founder finds out in a preview for Uber Eats' Super Bowl commercial. Watch the teaser here.

Lay's Ad Starring Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd

This is the end ad. Frequent collaborators Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd are teaming up once again—this time for a Lay's commercial that does a deep dive into their friendship. Watch the ad here.

Bud Light Seltzer Ad Starring Guy Fieri

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri gets a taste of what it's like being the mayor of Flavortown in this ad for Bud Light Seltzer. Watch the ad here.

Booking.com Ad Starring Idris Elba

Idris Elba calls up iconic spokespeople Isaiah Mustafa (Old Spice Guy) and Jonathan Goldsmith (The World's Most interesting Man) for advice ahead of his Super Bowl commercial for Booking.com. Watch the teaser here.

Sam's Club Ad Starring Kevin Hart

Think like Kevin Hart! In this commercial for Sam's Club's Scan & Go app, the comedian gives viewers a glimpse into his VIP shopping experience. Watch the ad here.

Busch Light Ad Starring Kenny G

Kenny G shows off his musical prowess in this commercial for Busch Light. Watch the ad here.

Flamin' Hot Ad Starring Charlie Puth

Will he see his snacks again? In this teaser for Flamin' Hot's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, Charlie Puth discovers that someone has been messing round with the food in his trailer. Watch the teaser here and the full ad here.

Don't miss the 2022 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 13 with kick-off starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

