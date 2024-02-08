Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Shares He Privately Got Married and Welcomed Baby Girl

Watch : Inside Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki's Big Bang Theory Romance

Johnny Galecki is starting this year off with a bang.

The Big Bang Theory alum revealed in an article for Architectural Digest's March issue that he privately married Morgan Galecki and that they've welcomed a daughter named Oona Evelena.

While the dates of the couple's wedding and baby's birth were not disclosed, the magazine noted Johnny and Morgan were still waiting for the little one to make her debut at the time of the photoshoot and that she was born "soon after."

In fact, one of the pictures gave fans a look at the nursery in the pair's Nashville home—which AD shared featured a gold-painted cabin bed, tapestry-like wallpaper, antique Persian rug and large toy bunny.

Thanking the Architectural Digest team on Instagram for the "lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today," Johnny wrote, "We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years."