Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Shares He Privately Got Married and Welcomed Baby Girl

While Johnny Galecki has mostly lived a private life following the end of The Big Bang Theory, he recently shared he got married to Morgan Galecki and that they welcomed a baby girl.

Watch: Inside Kaley Cuoco & Johnny Galecki's Big Bang Theory Romance

Johnny Galecki is starting this year off with a bang.

The Big Bang Theory alum revealed in an article for Architectural Digest's March issue that he privately married Morgan Galecki and that they've welcomed a daughter named Oona Evelena.

While the dates of the couple's wedding and baby's birth were not disclosed, the magazine noted Johnny and Morgan were still waiting for the little one to make her debut at the time of the photoshoot and that she was born "soon after." 

In fact, one of the pictures gave fans a look at the nursery in the pair's Nashville home—which AD shared featured a gold-painted cabin bed, tapestry-like wallpaper, antique Persian rug and large toy bunny. 

Thanking the Architectural Digest team on Instagram for the "lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today," Johnny wrote, "We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years."

Oona joins big brother Orbison, whom Johnny welcomed with his ex Alaina Meyer in November 2019 before news of their split broke the following year.

And while the actor has mostly kept his relationship with Morgan out of the spotlight, he has given his Instagram followers a few glimpses into their life together—such as by posting a picture of them at Disney World with Orbison last month.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT

However, this may not come as a huge surprise as Johnny has largely stayed out of the public eye following the end of The Big Bang Theory in 2019.

"I think this is the first interview I've agreed to do in almost four years," he told AD before going on to praise his design team, "and it's purely because I'm excited to rave about Emily [Ward] and Louisa [Pierce]."

To see more stars who've recently grown their families, keep reading.

