Teri Hatcher and Her Look-Alike Daughter Emerson Have Fabulous Twinning Moment

From Wisteria Lane to Fashion Week, Teri Hatcher knows how to dress to impress.

The Desperate Housewives star recently stepped out in style with her look-alike daughter Emerson Tenney to attend the Marc Cain runway show during Berlin Fashion Week.

For the Feb. 6 event in Germany, Teri wowed in a vibrant, royal purple, tea-length gown that featured long meshed sleeves with feathery cuffs and purple rhinestone embellishments. She paired her sparkly look with black peep-toe heels, plum-colored eyeshadow and a voluminous wavy hairstyle.

The 59-year-old's daughter—who she shares with ex Jon Tenney—twinned with her, too.

Emerson wore a purple two-piece set that consisted of a structured blazer top and knee-length skirt with gold button adornments. The 26-year-old also opted for black accessories like her mom, donning thigh-high boots alongside shimmery purple eyeshadow.

The mother-daughter duo could be seen laughing and smiling in the front row, as they eyed the designer's latest collection.

"Such a beautiful night of multigenerational fashion and creativity @marccain," Teri wrote on Instagram. "Thank you!"